Keio student held for pushing girlfriend off station platform in Yokohama

The Kanagawa Prefectural Police on Sunday evening arrested a male Keio University student for pushing his girlfriend off a train platform and onto the tracks at Hiyoshi Station on the Tokyu Toyoko Line in Yokohama.

Yuki Ozawa, 22, a third-year student at Keio, was charged with the attempted murder of a 21-year-old woman who attends the same university. Ozawa has denied any intent to kill, according to police sources.

According to the police, the two were among a group of students returning from a party.

“We were arguing over whether to go for another round of drinks,” the female student was quoted by police as saying.

A passenger who witnessed the incident reported it to station staff, who in turn pressed the emergency button to stop an approaching express train. The train came to a halt about 400 meters away.

Police officers, who rushed to the station, found Ozawa about an hour later on the station premises and arrested him on the spot.

Keio University said it is currently trying to confirm the details of the incident, in which the girl suffered minor injuries to her knees from the fall.