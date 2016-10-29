IWC to set up fund for developing nations; Japanese named as chairman

The International Whaling Commission (IWC) has wrapped up a general meeting in Slovenia, where it decided to set up a fund to help cash-strapped developing nations and named a Japanese official the next chairman.

The new fund, proposed by Japan and other countries, is aimed at providing financial assistance to those countries unable to send delegates to IWC meetings. This year’s general meeting, which ended Friday, was attended by about 65 of 88 members.

While the fund is intended to help more countries send delegates, bickering between pro-whaling and anti-whaling camps could escalate further.

At present, the 88 members are almost equally divided between the two sides.

Many of the developing countries eligible to receive the financial assistance are believed to support whaling. Major issues at the IWC, including the resumption of commercial whaling, require a three-fourths majority vote to pass.

At the five-day biennial meeting, the IWC selected Joji Morishita, who represents Japan, as the next chairman of the world whaling body.

During the discussions, the IWC passed a nonbinding resolution that asks Japan or any IWC member to get approval from the body to continue hunting.

Previously, IWC members could conduct research whaling with a stipulation passed in 2014 that plans had to be submitted for review in advance by the body’s Scientific Committee.

The new resolution makes no exception for research whaling and will thus tighten scrutiny on the practice.

Japan halted commercial whaling in accordance with an international moratorium which came into force in 1986. The country began hunting whales again for what it calls scientific research purposes in the Antarctic in 1987 and in the Northwest Pacific in 1994.

The International Court of Justice in The Hague ruled in March 2014 that Japan’s whale hunts lacked scientific grounds and ordered them to be stopped. The decision resulted in a hiatus, but Japan restarted its whaling late last year.