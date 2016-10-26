Duterte vows not to abandon Japan on security matters as Philippine-China ties grow cozy

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte sought to assure Japan on Tuesday that his high-profile visit to rival China last week was only about economics, but had more harsh words for longtime ally Washington, saying he might abrogate defense treaties.

The volatile Philippine leader’s visit to Japan comes amid jitters about his foreign policy goals after weeks of verbal attacks on ally the United States and overtures toward China.

Duterte last week announced in China his “separation” from the United States, but then insisted ties were not being severed and that he was merely pursuing an independent foreign policy.

His perplexing comments pose a headache for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who has tightened ties with Washington while building closer security relations with Manila and other Southeast Asian countries as a counterweight to a rising China.

Duterte, however, attempted to alleviate concerns by Japan, telling a luncheon sponsored by the Keidanren business lobby that the Manila would continue to work with Tokyo on security issues.

“I give you my word today that we will not abandon Japan in our partnership and security matters,” Duterte said. “We live in a common belief that our … problems with other nations must be solved peacefully in accordance with the international law.”

On the issue of the disputed South China Sea, the Philippine leader also voiced the need for continuity.

“We will also be a partner in player of maritime safety, maritime security in the China Sea,” Duterte said, adding that the Philippines would work to avoid violence in the waters “at all costs” and peacefully resolve all disputes “in accordance with international law.”

Duterte also used his meetings with the Japanese business community to assure a wary Tokyo that his apparent shift into Beijing’s orbit was more about economics than alliances.

“You know I went to China for a visit. And I would like to assure you that all there was, was economics. We did not talk about arms. We avoided talking about alliances …,” he told an audience of Japanese businessmen.

“We did not talk about arms. We did not talk about stationing of troops. We avoided talking about alliances.”

Calling Japan a “long-standing friend and ally,” he also called for Japanese investment in infrastructure, agriculture and other sectors.

Duterte said he did not pick quarrels with his neighbors, but had tough words for Washington, threatening once again to revise or cancel Manila’s defense pacts with the United States and insisting the Philippines was not “a dog on a leash.”

“I have declared that I will pursue an independent foreign policy. I want, maybe in the next two years, my country free of the presence of foreign military troops. I want them out,” he said. “And if I have to revise or abrogate agreements, executive agreements, this shall be the last maneuver, war games between the United States and the Philippines military.”

Duterte has threatened to abrogate defense agreements with the United States several times over the past two months, but has yet to take any concrete action beyond canceling some minor navy patrol exercises.

After Duterte’s arrival in Tokyo on Tuesday, the Philippine leader held talks with Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, discussing the South China Sea, a senior Foreign Ministry official said Wednesday.

Some Japanese government officials are concerned about the future of cooperation between Japan and the Philippines based on the rule of law after Duterte set aside Manila’s South China Sea dispute with Beijing during his trip to China last week.

Kishida and Duterte “had good discussions,” the ministry official said, showing expectations that Japan can maintain cooperative relations with the Philippines.

Abe intends to reaffirm bilateral cooperation in a meeting with Duterte later Wednesday, sources said.

The two leaders will have “frank discussions from the standpoint of contributing to regional peace, stability and prosperity,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference.

Japan hopes to strengthen ties with the Philippines further, Suga said.