Court orders prefecture, municipality to pay plaintiffs over tsunami deaths of school children

The Sendai District Court Wednesday ordered Miyagi Prefecture and the Ishinomaki Municipal Government to pay some ¥1.4 billion ($13.4 million) for failing to safely evacuate children at the city-run Okawa Elementary School during the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

The court judged that the school could have predicted the pending tsunami due to warnings and other information available and should have evacuated the students to higher ground.

In the lawsuit filed by the relatives of 23 of the children who lost their lives in the tsunami, the plaintiffs had demanded that the municipal and prefectural governments jointly pay ¥100 million in damages for each victim.

Okawa Elementary School was the school that suffered the largest loss in the disaster. Of the 108 pupils at the school, 74 died or remain unaccounted for. In addition, 10 of the 13 teachers and officials at the school also died or remain unaccounted for.

The school was located around 4 kilometers inland from the coast.

According to the complaint, the school had the students wait in the school yard for 50 minutes until the tsunami arrived without taking them up the mountain behind the facility.