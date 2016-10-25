Household debris in wake of Tottori quake posing municipal headaches

Broken furniture and other household debris are piling up in the wake of Friday’s magnitude-6.6 earthquake in Tottori Prefecture and municipal governments are struggling to deal with the mess.

Residents have left broken electronic appliances at temporary waste disposal sites despite government requests not to do so.

On Monday, an 80-year-old farmer in the town of Hokuei, Tottori Prefecture, made four trips to a local athletic field designated as a temporary waste disposal site to truck in broken glass and other damaged items.

In Hokuei, Friday’s temblor registered a lower 6 on the 0-7 Japanese seismic intensity scale.

“My house is fine, but I can’t live there without cleaning up the mess,” the woman said.

According to Tottori Prefecture, as of Monday, 417 houses were confirmed to have suffered damage from the quake. Four of them were completely destroyed or severely damaged, while the others lost roof tiles or sustained cracks in walls.

At temporary waste disposal sites set up by municipalities, housing debris, including broken dishes and electric fans, are piling up. Such waste surged from 50 cu. meters on Saturday to 185 cu. meters on Sunday in the city of Kurayoshi. In the nearby town of Yurihama, 100 to 200 people have brought their waste to their local disposal site daily. Officials in Hokuei said they have not been able to even grasp the amount of accumulated waste because they are swamped with disaster relief work.

Local governments have not allowed residents to bring electronic appliances to temporary disposal sites because the items must be properly recycled.

But that has not deterred people from leaving broken appliances at the sites. In Hokuei, nearly 10 TV sets were discarded at a disposal site.

An official of a private-sector waste disposal company that has contracted to carry out disaster debris disposal from the Hokuei Municipal Government griped that the firm does not have enough manpower to prevent the disposal of banned items.

The municipalities of Hokuei, Kurayoshi and Yurihama plan to dispose of the disaster waste together, triggering concerns that the debris will exceed the capacity at a common disposal facility. “We are worried about the increase in disaster debris,” a Kurayoshi official said.