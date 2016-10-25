Former actress Saya Takagi is arrested on Okinawa isle during drugs raid

A former actress who ran unsuccessfully in the July Upper House election on a campaign platform to legalize medical pot was arrested Tuesday at her home in Okinawa Prefecture for allegedly possessing marijuana, the health ministry said.

Saya Takagi, 53, whose real name is Ikue Masudo, denied possession of the drug, which is banned in Japan, saying the confiscated substance found “was not hers.”

Earlier in the day, anti-narcotics officers at the ministry’s Kanto-Koshinetsu health bureau raided the home of Takagi, her car and the inn she ran under her name on Ishigaki Island, Okinawa Prefecture. Officers seized tens of grams of dried marijuana leaves as well as pipes and paper for wrapping marijuana, and arrested her on the spot.

Two men who lived with Takagi at her home were also arrested on the spot. The seized pipes showed that they had been used.

Takagi, originally from Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, made a debut as an actress in 1982. She has been active as an environmentalist in recent years.

In July’s election, she ran for a seat in the Tokyo electoral district as a candidate for the New Renaissance Party, saying she would work to legalize use of marijuana for medical purposes if elected.