Tokyu to build two more skyscrapers in Shibuya over next two years

Tokyo’s bustling Shibuya district is set to get new high-rise building complexes and a riverside promenade with open cafes and squares over the next couple of years, according to new images unveiled by Tokyu Corp. on Monday.

As part of the railway’s massive redevelopment of Shibuya, two new shopping, office and entertainment complexes are set to open in 2017 and 2018 around bustling Shibuya Station.

One of the towers, Shibuya Stream, is to open in fall 2018. The 35-story-high tower with four basement floors will stand directly south of the station and be connected to it. It will feature an open square linked to a 600-meter promenade expected to follow the Shibuya River toward the Daikanyama area.

The 180-meter tower will boast commercial facilities, hotels and offices, and a multipurpose hall that can accommodate around 700 people, according to Tokyu.

A second complex named Shibuya Cast is scheduled to open in spring 2017 at the entry point of Cat Street, a center of fashion culture, north of the station.

The complex, with 16 floors above and two below, will have housing units with communal spaces and service apartments for travelers. It will also have shared offices, cafes, restaurants and fashion-related shops.

“Through these developing projects, we hope to create a city where people who work and visit can have fun in various ways,” said Tokyu’s Yasuhiko Toki, assistant manager of the public relations division.

Massive projects are underway in six areas around Shibuya Station, which is among the nation’s busiest rail terminals and receives an average of nearly 3 million passengers each day.

Tokyu, which has been a major player in Shibuya’s development for decades, said the last of the work is slated for completion in 2027.