Artworks in Dutch museum may have been painted by famed Japanese artist Hokusai

Six works of art at a Dutch national museum may have been painted by famed Edo-era Japanese ukiyo-e artist Katsushika Hokusai, a researcher at the museum said Saturday.

The artworks used Western-style techniques of water painting and are believed to have been influenced by German physician Philipp Franz von Siebold (1796-1866), whom Hokusai had been acquainted with, according to the Museum Volkenkunde in Leiden.

Some Japanese experts, however, say the paintings must be carefully scrutinized since almost none of the traits known to exist in Hokusai’s (1760-1849) other works were found in the Dutch pieces.

“Judging from the image, the lines and the shapes of the objects (in the paintings) don’t have Hokusai’s characteristics,” said Shugo Asano, an ukiyo-e researcher and head of the Museum Yamato Bunkakan in Nara Prefecture. “Careful research would be needed to judge whether they are the works of Hokusai.”

The Dutch museum’s view was reported by researcher Matthi Forrer at the 10th International Siebold Collection Working Conference in the city of Nagasaki.

Five of the six paintings depict townscapes of Edo, which is now known as Tokyo. These include a river, bridge and Mount Fuji on Japanese traditional paper measuring about 40 cm by 30 cm. The remaining artwork is a woodblock print of Edo.

The Dutch museum owns a collection of paintings Siebold brought from Japan. Two years ago, a list of his collection written by him was discovered.

Upon viewing the list, Forrer found a description of the six artworks that said they were painted by Hokusai using a Western-style technique.

Since the description contained detailed information about the pieces, Forrer believes they were likely painted by Hokusai.

Siebold arrived in Nagasaki in 1823 as a physician along with a mission from his country. He is believed to have met Hokusai when he visited Edo.

Forrer said Hokusai may have painted the artworks to show that he could paint as well as Western artists, later giving them to Siebold.