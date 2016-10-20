In written statement to mark 82nd birthday, Empress Michiko reveals ‘pain’ of seeing abdication headlines

Empress Michiko said Thursday that she was shocked and felt “pain” upon seeing the word “abdication” in news headlines of Emperor Akihito’s video message, televised on Aug. 8, in which he indicated his wish to abdicate in the near future due to his advanced age.

The Empress made the remark in a written statement released Thursday to mark her 82nd birthday, which is Oct. 20. Media outlets had jointly asked her to look back on events in the past year, including the Emperor’s rare video message.

“It was with awe and respect that I heard the thoughts revealed by His Majesty, which he made after thoroughly discussing the matter with the Crown Prince and Prince Akishino,” the Empress said in the message, which was released both in English and Japanese.

“It came as a shock to me, however, to see the words seizen taii (abdicate while living) printed in such big letters on the front pages of the papers. It could have been because until then I had never come across this expression even in history books that, along with surprise, I briefly experienced pain upon seeing those words,” the statement said.

The Empress added: “Perhaps I might have been a bit too sensitive.”

Responding to the unusual message from the Emperor, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe launched on Monday a panel of six intellectuals to discuss issues related to abdication.

The current Imperial House Law obliges an emperor to stay in his position until his death, and allowing an emperor to abdicate would need revision of the law or enactment of another separate temporary law.

The panel is now expected to submit a report to the government in spring, and the government is reportedly considering legislation to allow the Emperor to abdicate, possibly in 2018.

In Thursday’s statement, the Empress said she has “always felt” that if any important decision is made on the Imperial Household, it is a matter first related to “those in the line of Imperial succession,” not their spouses or relatives.

The Empress, who was born in 1934 and married then-Crown Prince Akihito in 1959, is the first empress who was a commoner before she married into the Imperial Family. Since then, she has been exceedingly popular and has earned the love and respect of the Japanese people.

At the outset of the written statement, the Empress said she has been concerned about a number of natural disasters that hit people in Japan over the past year, including major quakes, floods and typhoons.

“In the past 12 months since my last birthday, once again we have continued to see one natural disaster after another, including the earthquakes in Kumamoto Prefecture, as well as heavy rains and floods in various parts of the country. Even this morning, as I was writing my response, there were reports in the early morning news about the eruption of Mt. Aso and I am concerned about the extent of the damage.

“In the history of nature, it is said that periods of relative calm and periods of activity alternate at certain intervals. No doubt we are now living in a period of activity, and it can be said that we are all living with the possibility of encountering natural disasters,” the Empress said.