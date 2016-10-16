Japanese abductee possibly hospitalized in Pyongyang

A Japanese woman believed to have been kidnapped by North Korea decades ago has been admitted to a Red Cross hospital in the capital Pyongyang, a support group for relatives of South Korean abductees said Saturday.

Kyoko Matsumoto is possibly suffering from severe vision impairment and complications arising from gout, according to the head of the support group, Choi Seong Ryong, citing a source in Pyongyang.

Details of her life in North Korea since her abduction were also revealed.

Matsumoto, from the city of Yonago, Tottori Prefecture, was 29 at the time of her disappearance in 1977.

According to Choi, the State Security Department, the North’s secret police organization, is supervising Matsumoto’s affairs.

In July 2013, South Korea’s National Intelligence Service released an analysis that said Matsumoto was in 2011 relocated from the northeastern city of Chongjin, where she had lived for several years, to the North Korean capital.

Matsumoto went missing after leaving her home in Yonago on the Sea of Japan on the night of Oct. 21, 1977. In 2006, the Japanese government added her to its official list of abductees, but Pyongyang has said she never entered North Korea.