SoftBank tech fund to invest up to $100 billion with Saudis

SoftBank Group Corp. said it will form a new fund to invest as much as $100 billion in the global technology industry in the next five years, partnering with Saudi Arabia’s public investment fund to find tech companies that will become influential in the future.

The Saudi government will consider putting money in the tentatively named SoftBank Vision Fund and becoming the lead investment partner, with a potential investment size of as much as $45 billion over the next five years, SoftBank said in a statement Friday. SoftBank, which will invest as much as $25 billion, said it signed a nonbinding memorandum of understanding with the Saudis. Other large global investors may participate, the company said, with the total possible size of the fund reaching up to $100 billion.

Softbank Vision will likely back technology companies at all stages — a strategy SoftBank employed to rack up big returns on deals including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Yahoo, SuperCell Oy and Didi. The mega fund, which may target some companies traditionally backed by venture capital firms, comes during a record year for the venture industry. Through a spokesman SoftBank declined further comment, noting the fund had not yet closed.

U.S. venture firms raised $32.4 billion through the third quarter of 2016 — an amount that is on pace to be the largest of any since the dot com boom, according to trade group National Venture Capital Association.

Saudi Arabia is preparing itself for the twilight of the oil age by expanding its Public Investment Fund, which could eventually control more than $2 trillion, Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told Bloomberg News in April. The fund made a $3.5 billion investment in ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc. in June.

“Over the next decade, the SoftBank Vision Fund will be the biggest investor in the technology sector,” Masayoshi Son, chairman and chief executive officer of SoftBank, said in the statement. “We will further accelerate the information revolution by contributing to its development.”