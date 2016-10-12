Power blackout hits 350,000 Tokyo homes, brings trains to a halt

A massive blackout cut power to 350,000 households for a short period in central Tokyo on Wednesday afternoon, disrupting trains and bringing elevators to a halt.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. said the cause of the outage was under investigation.

As of 3:39 p.m., 350,000 households were without electricity in Tokyo’s Chuo, Minato, Chiyoda and Toshima wards, but most of them had supplies restored 10 minutes later.

Tepco acknowledged that a facility had been “disrupted” but a company official said it was unclear whether the two incidents were related.

NHK reported that a Tepco facility in Niiza, Saitama Prefecture, was on fire and that firefighters were tackling the blaze. Video posted on Twitter showed thick black smoke billowing from the ground. The smoke was so dense it resembled that of rubber burning.

The municipal office advised residents not to open their windows. A Niiza city official said cables at the Tepco facility had caught fire.

The “Norikaeannai” app for train travelers reported that at least 10 lines operated by Seibu Railway Co. had suspended operation as of 4:20 p.m.