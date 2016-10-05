Brazil president to visit Japan in October

Brazilian President Michel Temer is planning to visit Japan in mid-October for talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in what would be the first trip by the leader of the South American country in eight years, according to government sources.

Abe and Temer are expected to affirm cooperation for the success of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, drawing on the experience of Brazil hosting the Summer Games this year, as well as discuss how to boost economic cooperation, including the possible export of a nuclear plant, the sources said Tuesday.

Abe will likely push for expanded Japanese business operations in Brazil, which is home to the biggest overseas community of Japanese descendants and which hopes to attract foreign investment to spur its economy hit by a serious slump, the sources said.

Japan also seeks to deepen political ties with Brazil, the sources said.

During his stay in Japan, Temer will meet with Emperor Akihito and Finance Minister Aso Taro, the sources said.

Abe and Temer are likely to discuss reform of the U.N. Security Council, the sources said. Japan and Brazil have been working with India and Germany, forming what they call the Group of Four, to seek representation as permanent members on an enlarged Security Council.

Temer took office in late August after his predecessor, Dilma Rousseff, was impeached by a Senate vote due to accusations of manipulating government accounts to disguise a huge budget deficit.

Temer’s trip to Japan will coincide with his participation in the BRICS Summit on Oct. 15 and 16 in India. The summit brings together leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Abe and Temer met for the first time Sept. 5 on the sideline of this year’s summit of the Group of 20 in the Chinese city of Hangzhou.