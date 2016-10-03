Powerful typhoon bearing down on Okinawa

Powerful Typhoon Chaba approached Okinawa Prefecture on Monday, causing airlines to cancel more than 200 flights, including those at Naha Airport.

The Meteorological Agency issued a warning for storm conditions and high waves as Typhoon No. 18 was moving north-northwest near Okinawa Island, packing winds of up to 306 kph as of 6:50 p.m.

The typhoon, with an atmospheric pressure of 905 hectopascals at its center, was expected to near northern Kyushu from Tuesday night through Wednesday, according to the Meteorological Agency.

As of 6:50 p.m. Monday, the typhoon was located 100 km south of Kume Island, west of Okinawa Island, the agency said.

The canceled flights included those operated by All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines.

The local governments of Naha, Urasoe and Kumejima advised residents to evacuate, and the prefectural government shut offices other than those involved in disaster-related duties.

Some public and private offices stopped work and schools called off classes.