Osaka sushi chain apologizes for excess wasabi served to non-Japanese, denies ill intent

A sushi restaurant chain operator in Osaka Prefecture has offered an apology for serving wasabi-laced sushi to foreign customers but denied any ill intent of a discriminatory nature.

Fujii Shokuhin Co., based in Ibaraki, Osaka Prefecture, which runs the Ichibazushi sushi restaurant chain, said in an apology posted on its website that some of its chefs served an excessive amount of wasabi over the past year or two at its outlet in the Nanba downtown district of the city of Osaka.

The chain operator claimed the increased wasabi — twice as much as normal — came in response to requests from foreign customers who asked for more excitement.

Those customers were apparently people from South Korea, the chain said. “But there was no discriminatory intent involved here,” Fujii Shokuhin said on its website.

The company also said the chefs did so based on their own decisions, denying any company-wide policy on the matter.

Recently, the wasabi boost went viral on twitter and other social media, forcing Fujii Shokuhin to take action.