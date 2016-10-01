Search for missing Japanese woman comes to grisly end in Vancouver

The hunt for a missing Japanese woman who vanished in early September in the Vancouver area came to a grim conclusion after police announced Friday that they had found her body.

A suspect in the death, William Schneider, 48, was arrested hours after the body of 30-year-old Japanese national Natsumi Kogawa was found at on the grounds of a vacant historic mansion. Surveillance footage released by the authorities earlier this week showed Kogawa walking with Schneider in downtown Vancouver on Sept. 8.

Kogawa’s body was found Wednesday night on the property, which has sat vacant and behind construction fencing for several years after being sold to a developer, local media reported.

Schneider, of no fixed address, is charged with indignity to a human body and remains in custody while the investigation is ongoing, the Canadian Press reported Friday. Vancouver Police Acting Sgt. Brian Montague was quoted as saying that he could not offer any information about the relationship between the two. The report said an autopsy was scheduled for Monday to determine when and how Kogawa died.

Police said they had informed Kogawa’s relatives in Japan of the grisly discovery.

A native of Aomori Prefecture, Kogawa had been studying at an English language school in Vancouver between May and July. She went missing after exchanging text messages on the Line messaging app on Sept. 8.