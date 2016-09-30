Dinosaur footprint among largest on record found in Gobi Desert

Scientists have uncovered one of the largest-ever dinosaur footprints, measuring just over 1 meter in length and 0.77 m in width. The print was found in Mongolia’s Gobi Desert.

It is not an indentation but a cast, formed in what was probably the footprint of a plant-eating sauropod similar to Titanosaurus, according to researchers from Okayama University of Science who worked alongside Mongolian researchers.

The rare discovery was made in August in a geologic layer formed 70 million to 90 million years ago in the late Cretaceous Period, they said.

Shinobu Ishigaki, a paleontology professor at Okayama University, said the team is searching the area for dinosaur remains.

The team comprises researchers from the university and the Center of Paleontology under the Mongolian Academy of Sciences.

Similar-sized footprints have also been found in Morocco and France. But the latest one has the clearest signs of nails.

Ishigaki said the find can help scientists understand how dinosaurs walked.