Adviser Muneo Suzuki says Abe on same page regarding ‘two-track’ solution to isles row with Russia

Former Diet member Muneo Suzuki, an adviser to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Russian relations, said Tuesday he and Abe are on the same page about seeking the initial return of two of four disputed islands to resolve a decades-old territorial row with Russia.

“The prime minister and I have a shared understanding” on how to negotiate a solution, Suzuki said at a party he hosted in Tokyo, backing the “two-track” approach that calls for the return initially of Shikotan and the Habomai islets, the smallest of the four islands.

Suzuki’s remarks come at a crucial time for Abe’s government, which is trying to move forward talks over the dispute on the Russia-administered, Japan-claimed islands off Hokkaido ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Japan in December.

Putin is set to hold talks with Abe when he visits Abe’s home prefecture of Yamaguchi on Dec. 15.

The approach supported by Suzuki, who has met Abe at the Prime Minister’s Office six times since last December, entails also continuing talks on the fate of the two remaining islands — Etorofu and Kunashiri.

To advance talks over the row, Abe is eager to continue consulting with Suzuki, a former House of Representatives lawmaker who has long been involved with Japan-Russia issues, including negotiations regarding the territorial dispute.

Suzuki is currently leader of New Party Daichi, a political group operating mainly in Hokkaido.

Abe said at the same party Tuesday that he expects to tap into Suzuki’s “extensive experience to end the unusual situation of not concluding a peace treaty” between Japan and Russia.

The dispute over the four islands has prevented the two countries from signing a post-World War II peace treaty.

The islands were seized by the Soviet Union after Japan’s surrender in World War II on Aug. 15, 1945.