North Korea apparently carries out fifth nuclear test

An explosion with a magnitude of 5.3 was detected in North Korea at 9 a.m. on Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The blast was reported to have occurred at a depth of zero kilometers in the vicinity of the Punggye-ri test site, suggesting the country has carried out its fifth nuclear test.

South Korea’s Meteorological Agency confirmed that an artificial earthquake had occurred at the site. Japan’s Meteorological Agency also said it detected an artificial quake.

Media reports said South Korea would hold an emergency meeting of its National Security Council at the Blue House.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Japan also believed the blast was the result of a nuclear test. The Japanese government has called senior ministry officials to a meeting at the prime minister’s office.

The news came shortly after analysts said an increased level of activity had been seen at Punggye-ri in the northeast.

The most recent of North Korea’s previous four nuclear tests was in January, in defiance of U.N. Security Council resolutions and despite warnings from the international community. That explosion, which was recorded as magnitude 5.1, was claimed by Pyongyang to be the result of the successful detonation of a hydrogen bomb, but experts said the yield was too low to support that claim.

Tensions have been high on the Korean Peninsula in recent months, with North Korea’s military warning it would take “physical counteraction” after it was announced the United States would deploy a missile defense system in South Korea to counter Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile threats.

Friday’s explosion coincided with the 68th anniversary of the country’s founding on Sept. 9, with North Korea having reportedly urged its people to show loyalty to leader Kim Jong Un on and around the day.

In the immediate aftermath of the suspected test, North Korean state television did not mention the event, and instead showed archive footage of the country’s founder, Kim Il Sung, and his son and former leader Kim Jong Il.