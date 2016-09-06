Prince Hisahito, third in line to Chrysanthemum Throne, turns 10

Prince Hisahito, standing third in line to the Imperial throne, turned 10 on Tuesday.

The birthday comes amid heightened interest in the Imperial Household system among the public after his 82-year-old grandfather, Emperor Akihito, indicated last month his readiness to abdicate in the future, voicing concerns he could one day become unable to fulfill his role as the symbol of the state, owing to his age.

The son of Prince Akishino, the younger of the Emperor’s two sons, and Princess Kiko is in his fourth year at an elementary school in Tokyo affiliated with Ochanomizu University.

Prince Hisahito has since last fall been growing rice in a paddy on the premises of his family’s residence in Tokyo’s Minato Ward with the help of his parents and his elder sisters, Princess Mako and Princess Kako, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

In his ordinary school life, he looks into characteristic points of various parts of Tokyo through maps and other materials, and gave a presentation of the area around his residence, according to the agency.

The prince hiked to Mount Takao in western Tokyo in June on a school trip. He has also enjoyed skiing during his holidays, it said.

Prince Hisahito was born as the first grandson of the Emperor and Empress Michiko and as the first heir to the Japanese imperial throne in nearly 41 years.

Under Japan’s male-only succession system, he is third in line to the Chrysanthemum Throne, following his uncle, Crown Prince Naruhito, and his father.

The government has been studying a way to enable the possible abdication of the aging Emperor.

As the Imperial Household Law, enacted in 1947, has no provision regarding an abdication, a revision to the law or special legislation would be required to enable the Emperor to step down while he is alive.

There had been debate about a decade ago on revising the Imperial House Law, which limits Imperial succession to only male offspring of an emperor. But the discussions were shelved when Prince Hisahito was born in 2006.

Under current law, female members, including 14-year-old Princess Aiko, the only daughter of the Crown Prince, and the young prince’s sisters, both in their 20s, leave the Imperial family at the time of their marriage.

Then Prince Hisahito may become the only young member of the Imperial family.

There has also been debate on whether to enable female members of the Imperial family to establish their own branches after marriage to commoners.