Gunma river angler, 63, uses karate to ward off attacking bear

A 63-year-old man who was fishing on a river in Gunma Prefecture was attacked by a bear, but fought the animal off using karate, police said Thursday.

The man, from Naganohara, Gunma, whose name was not disclosed, was attacked by what appeared to be an Asian black bear at around 1:45 p.m. Thursday, when he was fishing on the Jizo River in the town, police officials said.

The bear, which was roughly 1.9 meters tall, reportedly sprang on to the man when their eyes met. The karate rank holder, who is about 1.7 meters tall, fought back and attacked the bear’s eyes. The bear ran away, and the man suffered bites and scratches on his head and right side of his body, according to the officials.

The officials said there had been witness reports of a bear in the area. “If you witness a bear, don’t fight but walk away quietly and report to police,” a police official said.