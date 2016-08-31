Standoff ends as police take Wakayama gunman into custody

A gunman who defied police in a 17½-hour standoff at an apartment block in the city of Wakayama was captured late on Wednesday after he shot himself in the stomach.

Former construction worker Yasuhide Mizobata, 45, held off officers for hours, firing occasional shots and yelling about a failed business.

Police evacuated residents and tried to talk the gunman into giving himself up.

Mizobata is suspected of shooting dead a former colleague and injuring three others when he pulled a gun during a meeting at a construction firm’s office in the city on Monday.

He reportedly blasted the victims in their torsos and legs.

One of the survivors remains unconscious, and the two others have serious injuries.

Mizobata is the second son of the company’s president. He used to work for the firm.

The suspect barricaded himself into a unit in an apartment block, firing an apparent warning shot at around 6:40 a.m. Another shot followed.

He interacted with police and pointed a gun at himself a few times.

Police say he asked officers to hand his mother ¥2 million. They found a bag containing the cash and a letter apparently written by Mizobata on a street nearby.

Officers first intercepted Mizobata late Tuesday while he was riding a bike. He fired four shots at a police car and fled.

They then tracked him down at around 1 a.m. Wednesday and the siege began.

Investigators say security footage incriminates Mizobata in Monday’s killing, showing him leaving the company premises shortly after the shootings and heading toward a car in the nearby parking lot.

Mizobata was convicted of a drugs offense last year and was out on bail at the time of the shootings.

His conviction was recently finalized and he was supposed to go to prison on Monday to begin a jail term.