Tsukiji fish market’s relocation plan to be postponed: source

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike has decided to postpone plans to relocate the aging Tsukiji fish market to the capital’s Toyosu waterfront in November, a metropolitan government source said Tuesday.

The local government will make a decision about the date of the relocation after assessing in January the result of a groundwater survey conducted in the Toyosu area, a former plant site for gas production where contaminated soil has been found.

Koike is expected to announce the decision soon.

The postponement of the plan could affect the construction of a highway connecting the central area of Tokyo with the proposed athletes village for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

The decision could also result in compensation claims from businesses that were preparing for the market relocation on Nov. 7.

The metropolitan government decided in 2001 to relocate the aging Tsukiji market and has been working to clean up the soil in the Toyosu area, where a Tokyo Gas Co. plant used to operate.

Koike had said earlier that she has big doubts about opening the new market before seeing the results of the water survey.

The new buildings of the Toyosu market are already completed and the total cost of the project now stands at ¥588.4 billion ($5.7 billion).

The Tsukiji market began operating in 1935.