Strong Typhoon Lionrock looks set to lash Tohoku

Powerful Typhoon Lionrock is on course to hit the Tohoku region Tuesday afternoon, with the weather agency warning against heavy rain, strong winds and rough seas.

If the typhoon lands on the Pacific side of the Tohoku region, that would mark the first time since the Meteorological Agency began to compile typhoon statics in 1951.

As of 5 a.m., the season’s 10th typhoon was moving north over the Pacific Ocean about 350 km southeast of Choshi, Chiba Prefecture, at a speed of around 20 kph, the agency said.

It is packing winds of up to 180 kph with an atmospheric pressure of 965 hectopascals near its center, the agency said.

The typhoon is forecast to change course to the west as it moves up the Pacific, and gain strength before making landfall in the Tohoku region in the afternoon, it said.

Tohoku could see up to 500 mm of rain over the 24 hours to Wednesday evening. The amount translates into more than the entire monthly average for August in the region, the weather agency said.

The atmospheric conditions are unstable in the Tokai and Kanto regions, and some areas were seeing heavy rain Tuesday morning. In Saitama Prefecture, landslide warnings have been issued for some areas.

Airlines have already decided to cancel Tuesday’s flights to and from Tohoku and Hokkaido. All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines said they will cancel a total of 91 flights, according to a report by NHK.

Depending on the course of the typhoon, flights to and from Haneda airport in Tokyo may also be affected, according to the report.

Meanwhile, East Japan Railway Co. said bullet trains to and from the Tohoku region will operate normally, although officials said the approaching typhoon may lead to some delays in train runs.