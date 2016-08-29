Japan braces for powerful Typhoon Lionrock

The Meteorological Agency on Monday warned of heavy rain, strong winds and rough seas as Typhoon Lionrock swirled off Japan’s eastern coast.

The storm was forecast to strike eastern or northern Honshu, possibly including the Tokyo region, early Tuesday.

As of 3 p.m. Monday, the typhoon was moving over the Pacific Ocean about 330 km east-southeast of Hachijo Island in the Izu chain at a speed of around 25 kph, the Meteorological Agency said.

It was packing winds of up to 216 kph with an atmospheric pressure of 950 hectopascals near its center.

The season’s 10th typhoon was expected to gain strength before making landfall in the Tohoku region, the agency said.

The board of education in Miyagi Prefecture said all prefecture-run high schools, junior high schools and special schools would be closed Tuesday.

Tohoku could see up to 500 mm of rain over the 24 hours to noon Wednesday, more than the entire monthly average for August, the weather agency said.

Officials added that landslides are possible.

While winds of up to 180 kph were projected for Tohoku, gusts of 126 kph were expected in Hokkaido and Kanto on Tuesday. Hokkaido and Kanto could see up to 150 mm of rain by Tuesday morning, it said.