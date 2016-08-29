Body believed to be of missing Nagano girl, 7, found floating in river

A body believed to be that of a missing 7-year-old girl who vanished Saturday was found floating in a river in the village of Otari, Nagano Prefecture, Monday morning, authorities said.

Police were working to confirm the identity of the body.

Seven-year-old Rina Machida, who had been staying at her grandparents’ home in the village, was reported missing after she left the house before noon Saturday.

Her sandals were found in bushes about 300 meters away from the house, and a police dog used to search for the girl had failed to turn up any traces of her whereabouts.

The village where the house is located is surrounded by a river, forests and mountains.

On Monday, about 150 police officers, firefighters and local residents continued to comb the area for the girl. They searched vacant houses, warehouses and in the mountains.

Police said they suspected Machida might have lost her way in the mountains.

The girl vanished at around 11:40 a.m. after she told her grandmother that she would follow her mother, who left minutes earlier with her brother for a community center about 50 meters away from the grandparents’ house. She had been staying there with her family members for the summer holidays.

A resident of the village reportedly saw Machida around noon Saturday in front of a shrine near the community center.

“I want to find her as soon as possible,” said her grandfather, who had joined police in their the search.