Kumamoto ‘baby hatch’ accepted 125 babies in 9 years since launch

親が育てられない赤ちゃんを匿名で預け入れる国内唯一の施設「こうのとりのゆりかご」（赤ちゃんポスト）は４月10日、運用開始から10年となる。構想段階から賛否をめぐる論争が続く中、2015年度までの9年間に125人の命が託された。
設置主体の慈恵病院（熊本市）の蓮田太二理事長は9日午後、市内で記者会見し「（妊娠・出産を）人に知られたくない人に、安心して赤ちゃんを預けてもらいたいと思って始めた。赤ちゃんの命を守るという点で役目を果たせた」と述べた。 (KYODO)
Words and phrases
親 (おや） parent
育てられない (そだてられない) can’t bring up
赤ちゃん (あかちゃん) baby
匿名で (とくめいで) under anonymity
預け入れる (あずけいれる) entrust, leave
国内唯一 (こくないゆいいつ) only one nationwide
施設 (しせつ) facility
こうのとり stork
ゆりかご cradle
4月10日 (しがつとうか) April 10
運用 (うんよう） operation
開始 (かいし) start
10年 (じゅうねん) 10 years
構想段階 (こうそうだんかい) planning stage
賛否 (さんぴ) approval and disapproval, for and against
めぐる concerning
論争 (ろんそう) debate
続く (つづく) continue
中 (なか) amid
2015年度 (にせんじゅうごねんど) fiscal 2015
9年間 (きゅうねんかん) nine-year period
125人 (ひゃくにじゅうごにん) 125 people
命 (いのち) life
託された (たくされた) was entrusted
設置主体 (せっちしゅたい) establishing body
慈恵病院 (じけいびょういん) Jikei Hospital
熊本市 (くまもとし) Kumamoto City
蓮田太二理事長 (はすだたいじりじちょう) President Taiji Hasuda
9日午後 (ここのかごご) on the afternoon of April 9
市内 (しない) in the city
記者会見し (きしゃかいけんし) held a press conference
妊娠 (にんしん) pregnancy
出産 (しゅっさん) delivery, child birth
人 (ひと) people
知られたくない (しられたくない) don’t want to be known
安心して (あんしんして) feel safe to
もらいたい want
思って (おもって) thought
始めた (はじめた) started
という点で (というてんで) in terms of
役目 (やくめ) role
果たせた (はたせた) was able to
述べた (のべた) said
Quick questions
1) 日本には「こうのとりのゆりかご」のような施設はほかにいくつありますか。
2) 赤ちゃんポストを設置したのはどんな機関ですか。
3) 慈恵病院の理事長は、施設を始めた理由を記者会見でどう説明しましたか。
Translation
“Konotori no yurikago” (the baby hatch) — the nation’s only facility where parents unable to raise their babies can anonymously leave them — will mark its 10th anniversary since it started operating on April 10. Since its planning stage, there have been disputes between those for and against the facility, but in the nine years up to March 2014 (fiscal 2015) the lives of 125 babies had been entrusted to the service.
President Taiji Hasuda of the Jikei Hospital in Kumamoto, which set up the hatch, held a press conference in the city on the afternoon of April 9. “We began (this facility) to allow people who do not want their (pregnancy and delivery) to be known to feel safe in entrusting their babies to us. We have managed to fulfill our role in protecting the lives of babies,” he said.
Answers
1) How many other facilities like the “Konotori no yurikgo” are there in Japan?
ほかにはない。国内唯一なので。 None. It’s the only one in the country.
2) What sort of institution set up the “baby hatch”?
熊本の慈恵病院。 Jikei Hospital in Kumamoto.
3) How did the president of Jikei Hospital explain the reasons behind establishing the facility?
人に妊娠や出産を知られたくない人たちに安心して赤ちゃんを預けてもらいたいと思って始めたと述べた。 He said he started the facility so people who didn’t want their pregnancy and delivery to be known could feel safe in entrusting their babies there.