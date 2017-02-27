Let’s discuss a new, cheaper breast cancer test

This week’s featured article

Researchers have developed a method to assess the risk of breast or ovarian cancer through genetic checking that is 10 times cheaper than the current way, a Japanese scientific institute says.

The team, led by Itsuro Inoue, a professor at the National Institute of Genetics, said it has filed a patent for the new method, which could bring the cost, currently around ¥200,000 to ¥300,000 per person, down to about ¥20,000.

“If you have a family member or relative who had breast or ovarian cancer, the gene test can help you detect cancer early. Lower costs would allow more people to receive the test,” Inoue said Saturday.

The new method is able to check the DNA sequences of 96 people at the same time by using a cutting-edge DNA sequencer, which allows screening costs to be slashed.

Inoue’s team is aiming to achieve widespread use of the test in about two years and have it covered by the government-sponsored health insurance program.

The test examines BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes, which work to protect against cancer. When defective, however, the genes fail to function properly, raising the risk of hereditary types of breast and ovarian cancer. Hereditary breast cancer accounts for some 5 to 10 percent of overall breast cancer cases.

The risk test examining the two genes is currently provided by a U.S. company via medical institutions, but a only limited number of women have taken the test due to the high costs involved.

With cooperation from Chiba University, the team examined nearly 400 women, including 11 patients with breast cancer, with the new method. As a result, it detected gene abnormality with a very high rate of accuracy, according to the institute.

Data compiled by the National Cancer Center shows that breast cancer is the most prevalent cancer among women in Japan, with around 70,000 being diagnosed with the disease every year.

With the newly developed method, Inoue hopes that increased use of the low-cost genetic checking will enable women and doctors to discover the risk and eventually prevent or detect hereditary breast and ovarian cancer at an early stage.

