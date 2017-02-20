Sample newspaper article

DIVORCEE MARRIAGES HIT HISTORIC HIGH

2015年は約４組に１組の結婚に離婚経験者が含まれていたことが 厚生労働省の調査で分かった。比較可能なデータが存在する初年度の1952年以降最も高い比率だった。厚労省は1月21日、635,156組のカップルが2015年に結婚し、このうち26.8％にあたる170,181組は、 離婚経験者同士か、あるいは離婚経験者と結婚経験のない人との間での結婚だったと発表した。初婚のカップルの平均結婚年齢は、男性は過去最高の30.7歳。女性も29.0歳で過去最高だった14年と並んだ。一方で、国際結婚は2006年以降減少傾向にある。2006年には国際 結婚が全ての結婚のうち6.1％を占めていたが、2015年は3.3％ だった。 (Jan. 22)

Words and phrases

約 (yaku) about; ４組に１組 (yonkumi-hitokumi) 1 in 4; 結婚 (kekkon) marriages; 離婚経験者 (rikon keikensha) divorced person; 含まれて (fuku-) involved; 厚生労働省 (Kōsei Rōdō Shō) Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare; 調査 (chōsa) survey; 分かった (wa-) found; 比較可能な (hikaku kanō-) comparable; 存在する (sonzai-) available; 初年度 (shonendo) first year; 以降 (ikō) since; 最も高い (motto-taka-) the highest; 比率 (hiritsu) ratio; 結婚経験のない (kekkon keiken-) previously unmarried; 間での (aida-) between; 発表した (happyō-) announced; 初婚 (shokon) marrying for the first time; 平均年齢 (heikin nenrei ) average age; 男性 (dansei) men; 過去最高の (kako saikō-) the highest; 歳 (sai) years old; 女性 (josei) women; 並んだ (nara-) matching; 一方で (ippō-) meanwhile ; 国際結婚 (kokusai kekkon) international marriage; 減少 (genshō) declining; 傾向 (keikō) trend; 全て (sube-) all; 占めて (shi-) accounted for

Sample radio or television report

2015-nen-wa yaku yonkumi-ni hitokumi-no kekkon-ni rikon keikensha-ga fukumareteita-koto-ga Kōsei Rōdō Shō-no chōsa-de wakarimashita. Hikaku kanō-na dēta-ga sonzai-suru shonendo-no 1952-nen ikō motto-mo takai hiritsu-deshita. Kōrōshō-wa 1-gatsu 21-nichi, rokujū sanman gosen hyaku gojū roku-kumi-no kappuru-ga 2015-nen-ni kekkon-shi, kono-uchi nijū rokuten hachi pāsento-ni ataru jūnana-man hyaku hachijū ichi-kumi-wa, rikon keikensha dōshi-ka, aruiwa rikon keikensha-to kekkon keiken-no nai-hito-to-no aida-de-no kekkon-datta-to happyō-shimashita. Shokon-no kappuru-no heikin kekkon nenrei-wa, dansei-wa kako saikō-no 30.7-sai-deshita. Josei-mo 29.0-sai-de kako saikō-datta 14-nen-to narabimashita. Ippō-de, kokusai kekkon-wa 2006-nen ikō genshō keikō-ni arimasu. 2006-nen-ni-wa kokusai kekkon-ga subete-no kekkon-no-uchi rokuten ichi pāsento-o shimete-imashita-ga, 2015-nen-ni-wa santen san pāsento-deshita.

Translation

About 1 in 4 marriages in the nation involved a divorced person in 2015, the highest ratio since 1952, the earliest year for which comparable data are available, according to the latest figures compiled by the welfare ministry. The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare’s survey announced on Jan. 21 found that 635,156 couples married in 2015. Of those, 170,181, or 26.8 percent, were marriages either between divorced people or between a divorced person and a previously unmarried person. The average age of couples marrying for the first time was also the highest, with men being 30.7 years old and women being 29.0 years old, the latter matching the average in 2014. Meanwhile, international marriage has been on a declining trend since 2006, when it accounted for 6.1 percent of all marriages. It stood at 3.3 percent in 2015.

Conversation between acquaintances

A: 2015-nen-wa yaku yonkumi-ni hitokumi-no kekkon-ni rikon keikensha-ga fukumarete-ita-sō-desu-yo.

(I heard that about 1 in 4 marriages involved a divorced person in 2015.)

B: 1952-nen ikō mottomo takai hiritsu-datta-sō-desu-yo.

(Apparently, that was the highest ratio since 1952.)

Conversation between husband and wife

H: Shokon-no heikin kekkon nenrei-wa takakunatte-iru-sō-da.

(The average age of couples marrying for the first time seems to have gone up.)

W: (Bankonka-no keikō-wa akiraka-ne.

(The trend toward delayed marriage is clear, isn’t it?)

(No. 1344)