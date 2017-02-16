Cherry blossoms ring in the season

Tokyo’s Royal Park Hotel will hold a Sakura Fair March 11 through April 20 to welcome the splendid season of cherry blossoms.

A sakura (cherry blossom) chiffon cake, popular last year, is available again for take out (¥1,800, tax excluded) from March 15 to April 9 at the Royal Delica delicatessen on the first floor. The fluffy, moist cake is covered with white whipped cream marbled with pink cherry blossom extract.

Lobby lounge Fontaine offers three different seasonal drinks and the berry smoothie, chocolate shake and raspberry tea shake with a hint of sakura are perfect to go with the lounge’s popular afternoon tea set. Priced at ¥1,200 each (tax and service charge excluded), the decadent drinks will be available from March 11 to April 20.

Creative cocktails unique in aroma, flavor and color can be enjoyed in the refined atmosphere of the hotel’s Royal Scots main bar on the first basement floor for ¥1,500 (tax and service charge excluded) from March 11 to April 20. Among the four cocktails featuring cherry blossoms, the sakura highball is made with Hibiki, one of Japan’s finest whiskies.

The Royal Park Hotel is adjacent to Suitengumae Station. For more information and reservations, call 03-3667-1111 or visit www.rph.co.jp .

Spring is just around the corner

The Hotel Century Southern Tower in Shinjuku is offering a group dinner plan to welcome spring from March 1 until May 31 at the hotel’s Tribeks restaurant on the 20th floor.

The plan, priced at ¥6,000 (tax and 10 percent service charge included), is recommended for groups of three to 18 people for welcome parties and joshikai (women-only parties).

The menu is comprised of large plates of seasonal selections, as well as a two-hour free flow of various drinks.

The dishes are inspired by the spring season and includes tasty salads, wine-soaked bruschetta and spicy fish cutlets. The main dishes, which change daily, include tender roast lamb and juicy roast beef, offering something to satisfy every guest. Other menu items change according to ingredient availability.

Available drinks include many tasty cocktails, white, red and rose wines, as well as sparkling wine. This springtime plan will surely bring smiles to guests’ faces, especially as the days turn warmer.

The Hotel Century Southern Tower is three minutes from Shinjuku Station’s South Exit. For more information, call 03-5354-2177 (Tribeks) or visit www.southerntower.co.jp .

Buffet offers regional fare, drinks

The Hotel Granvia Osaka is offering a buffet dinner with cuisine from across Japan and home-cooked dishes accompanied by a selection of regional sake and shochu Japanese distilled spirits.

This is the first opportunity to enjoy an all-you-can-drink buffet at Shizuku, a casual Japanese restaurant on the 19th floor of the hotel.

The menu includes chan-chan yaki, a grilled salmon and vegetable dish popular in Hokkaido, tempura and shabu-shabu hot pot cooking. In addition, sliced ox tongue cooked on a porcelain grill is prepared and served to guests as they order, and six different kinds of fish are available for guests to try their hands at making rolled sushi. The drink menu includes six kinds of sake, six varieties of shochu, beer, wine and spirits, as well as a selection of soft drinks.

The buffet, which features more than 20 dishes and 20 drinks, is priced at ¥4,900 per person (tax and service charge included) for a maximum seating time of two hours. The plan is available from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. (last seating 8 p.m.) until Feb. 28.

The Hotel Granvia Osaka is adjacent to JR Osaka Station. For more information or reservations, call 06-6344-1235 or visit www.granvia-osaka.jp .