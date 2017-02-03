Say it with special pancakes, slathered with chocolate mousse

Pancakes may not be the on-trend meal just now, but the right stack should still wow your date on Valentine’s Day. Cafe and bookstore Bibliotheque, with locations in Yurakucho and Jiyugaoka, is rolling out a decadent take on the dish throughout February. The Valentine’s Special Pancake (¥1,400) features pancakes in a rich chocolate mousse with strawberries, berries and whipped cream on top. Pour the strawberry sauce over all that, and you (and your lucky date) will enjoy a soft treat that finds just the right balance between sweet and tart.