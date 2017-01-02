Start your year off with the right Japanese greeting

Kotoshi-mo yoroshiku onegai-itashimasu. (I hope to continue our good relationship in the new year.)

Situation 1: It’s the first day back at the office in the new year. Mr. Tian and his client, Mr. Suzuki, exchange greetings.

鈴木： あけましておめでとうございます。今年もよろしくお願い致します。

ティエン： あけましておめでとうございます。こちらこそ、本年も変わらずお願いいたします。

Suzuki: Akemashite omedetō-gozaimasu. kotoshi-mo yoroshiku onegai-itashimasu.

Tian: Akemashite omedetō-gozaimasu. Kochira-koso, honnen-mo kawarazu o-negai-itashimasu.

Suzuki: Happy New Year! I hope to continue our good relationship in the new year.

Tian: Happy New Year! I also hope to continue our good relationship this year without any change.

Today, we will introduce the term よろしく, which is often used to further harmonious relationships. 今年(ことしも)よろしくお願(ねが)いします in Situation 1 is a set phrase used as a greeting at the beginning of the new year, following the phrase あけましておめでとうございます (Congratulations on opening the new year). よろしく (well, nicely) is the adverbial form of the adjective よろしい, which is the polite form of いい (good). よろしくお願いします literally means “Please do me the favor (of having a good relationship)” and is also used frequently in situations other than new year greetings, as is explained in Situation 2.

Situation 2: Joshua, a new co-worker who has been temporarily transferred from the New York office, introduces himself.

ジョシュア： ジョシュアと申します。今日から、みなさんとご一緒させていただきます。よろしくお願いします。

大久保： これから一緒に頑張っていきましょう。

Joshua: Joshua-to mōshimasu. Kyō-kara minasan-to go-issho-sasete-itadakimasu. Yoroshiku onegai-shimasu.

Okubo: Kore-kara issho-ni ganbatte-ikimashō.

Joshua: Please call me Joshua. From today, I am working here with you. I’m pleased to meet you all.

Okubo: We’re pleased to have you here, working with you.

よろしくお願いします is a set phrase used at the end of a self-introduction as a way to indicate you’d like a good relationship with the listener(s). When a person introduces themselves and says, よろしくお願いします, the other person often answers こちらこそ、よろしく(お願いします). Another occasion in which よろしく is used is when the speaker hopes to leave something (a task or message) to someone else, as in the following examples : ちょっと席(せき)をはずさなくてはならないので、PL社(しゃ)から電話(でんわ)がかかってきたら、よろしくね 。(I have to leave my seat. If someone from PL Company calls me, please take care of it.)

Bonus Dialogue: Department head Ms. Yamani talks to Mr. Okubo, the section chief.

ヤマニ： 大久保(おおくぼ)課長(かちょう)、PL社(しゃ)との合同(ごうどう)プロジェクトの件(けん)、よろしくたのみますよ。

大久保： かしこまりました。今夜(こんや)さっそく、あちらの メンバーの方々(かたがた)との顔(かお)合(あ)わせが あります。

ヤマニ： あちらの実質的(じっしつてき)なチームリーダーは、 確(たし)か、ジョンソン課長(かちょう)でしたね？

大久保： はい。かなり若(わか)い課長だと聞(き）いております。

ヤマニ： ええ。私(わたし)が以前(いぜん）ハーバードでレクチャーをしたとき、とても熱心(ねっしん)な学生(がくせい）がいましたが、日本(にほん)でこんな形(かたち)で再会(さいかい)するなんて、驚(おどろ)きです。

大久保： そうですか。ジョンソンさんとは、そういうお知(し)り合(あ)いでしたか。

ヤマニ： ええ。私からよろしくと、伝(つた)えてくださいね。

大久保： かしこまりました。このプロジェクト、きっと、うまくいくと思(おも)います。

Yamani: Mr. Okubo, please do your best on the joint project with PL Co.

Okubo: Very good, boss. The other members and I are getting together this evening.

Yamani: Their practical team leader is section chief Mr. Johnson, isn’t it?

Okubo: Yes, boss. I hear that he is quite young for a section chief.

Yamani: Yes. Years ago, when I gave a lecture at Harvard University, there was one very earnest student. It was a surprise to meet him again on such an occasion as this.

Okubo: I see, that’s how you know Mr. Johnson.

Yamani: Yes. Please give him my regards.

Okubo: Understood, boss. I hope the project will be successful.