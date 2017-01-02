Nintendo teams up with Universal Studios

Sample newspaper article

ユニバーサル・パークス＆リゾーツと任天堂は提携して、任天堂をテーマにしたエリアをオーランド、ロサンゼルス、大阪のユニバーサルパークに追加すると11月29日に発表した。開業の日取りや、どのような体験ができるようになるのかなど、その他の詳細はほとんど発表されなかったが、報道資料によると、任天堂の新エリアには、アトラクションやレストラン、ショップなどが含まれるとされる。このエリアは今後数年にわたって３つのパークで別々にオープンする。日本では、映画シリーズ「ハリー・ポッター」を目玉にした人気のアトラクションに乗じて、ユニバーサル・スタジオへの訪問者数は激増している。 (Nov.30)

Words and phrases

ユニバーサル・パークス＆ リゾーツ (Yunibāsaru Pākusu ando Rezōtsu) Universal Parks & Resorts; 任天堂 (Nintendō) Nintendo; 提携して (teikei-) are joining forces; テーマにした (tēma-) -themed; エリア (eria) areas; オーランド (Ōrando) Orlando; ロサンゼルス (Rosanzerusu) Los Angeles; 大阪 (Ōsaka) Osaka; 追加する (tsuika-) add; 発表した (happyō-) announced; 開業の日取り (kaigyō-hido-) when to open; 体験 (taiken-) experience; その他の詳細は発表されなかった (-hoka-shōsai-happyō-) few other details were given; 報道資料 (hōdō shiryō) news release; 新 (shin) new; アトラクション (atorakushon) attractions; レストラン (resutoran) restaurants; ショップ (shoppu) shops; 含まれる (fuku-) include; 今後数年にわたって (kongo sūnen-) over the next several years; 別々に (betsubetsu-) separately; オープンする (ōpun-) open; 日本では (Nihon-) in Japan; 映画シリーズ (eiga shirīzu) movie series; ハリー・ポッター (Harī Pottā) Harry Potter; 目玉にした (medama-) featuring; 人気の (ninki-) popular; 乗じ (jō-) on the back of; ユニバーサル・スタジオ (Yunibāsaru Sutajio) Universal Studios; 訪問者数 (hōmonshasū) the number of visitors; 激増して (gekizō-) drastically increased

Sample radio or television report

Unibāsaru Pākusu ando Rizōtsu-to Nintendō-wa teikeishite, Nintendō-o tēma-ni shita eria-o Ōrando, Rosanzerusu, Ōsaka-no Unibāsaru pāku-ni tsuikasuru-to 11-gatsu nijū-kunichi-ni happyō-shimashita. Kaigyō-no hidori-ya donoyō-na taiken-ga dekirunoka-nado, sonohokano shōsai-wa happyō-saremasen-deshita. Hōdō shiryō-ni-yorimasuto, Nintendō-no shin-eria-niwa, atorakushon-ya resutoran, shoppu-nado-ga fukumareru-to saremasu. Kono eria-wa kongo sūnen-ni watatte mittsu-no pāku-de betsubetsu-ni ōpun-shimasu. Nihon-dewa, eiga shirīzu Harī Pottā-o medama-ni-shita ninki-no atorakushon-ni jōji, Unibāsaru Sutajio-e-no hōmonshasū-wa gekizō-shite-imasu.

Translation

Universal Parks & Resorts and Nintendo are joining forces to add Nintendo-themed areas to Universal parks in Orlando, Los Angeles and Osaka, the companies announced on Nov. 29. Few other details were given, including when they would open and the types of experience that would be offered. A news release says the Nintendo areas will include attractions, restaurants and shops. The areas will open separately at the three parks over the next several years. In Japan, the number of visitors to Universal Studios has drastically increased on the back of a popular attraction area featuring the “Harry Potter” movie series.

Conversation between acquaintances

A: Nintendō-o tēma-ni shita eria-ga Ōrando, Rosanzerusu, Ōsaka-no Unibāsaru pāku-ni tsuika-sareru-sō-desu-yo.

(I heard that Nintendo-themed areas will be added to Universal parks in Orlando, Los Angeles and Osaka.)

B: Atarashii eria-niwa atorakushon-ya resutoran, shoppu-nado-ga fukumareru-sō-desu-yo.

(It seems that the new areas will include attractions, restaurants and shops.)

Conversation between a husband and wife

H: Ōsaka-no Unibāsaru Sutajio-wa hōmonshasū-ga gekizō-shiteiru-sō-da.

(It looks like the number of visitors to the Universal Studios in Osaka has drastically increased.)

W: Harī Pottā-no atorakushon-no okage-ne.

(It’s all thanks to the “Harry Potter” attraction.)

