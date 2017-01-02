Let’s discuss catching a cab

This week’s featured article

SHUSUKE MURAI, THE JAPAN TIMES

The base fare for short taxi rides in Tokyo will get cheaper starting on Jan. 30 in a bid to lure the business of foreign tourists and the elderly.

The new rate, applied to cabs in Tokyo’s 23 wards and the suburban cities of Musashino and Mitaka, sets the initial fare of ¥380 to ¥410 for the first 1.052 kilometers, against the current ¥700 to ¥730 for 2 km, the transportation ministry announced Tuesday.

The new rate also charges as much as an additional ¥80 per 237 meters of travel, against the current ¥90 per 280 meters.

The new fare will match the current initial starting fare of ¥730 at the 2-km mark of a trip, but it will become more expensive when traveling 6.5 km or longer. In other words, short trips will become cheaper, but longer trips will get more expensive.

A drop in the base fare has been a long-sought wish for taxi operators in Tokyo, where the industry has seen a decline in customers, said Nomura, a spokesman for Tokyo-based Nihon Kotsu Co.

“Using a taxi in Tokyo has been pricey for short-distance travelers when compared to other cities like New York and London,” he said. “By making the rate closer to that of other foreign cities, we hope to attract more foreign tourists to use our service.”

Nomura said the change would not greatly affect the revenue of taxi operators, because the fare for long-distance travelers will make up for the reduced rate on shorter rides.

“Conventionally, taxis have been used mainly by business people. But as the population continues to age, we wanted our service to become more accessible for various customers” such as the elderly and parents with small children, he said.

Meanwhile, some taxi drivers worry that the change will directly hit their wallets.

Kawasaki, a secretary-general for the Tokyo branch of All Japan Automobile Transport Workers’ Unions, said the change would affect the salary of taxi drivers in residential areas in suburbs, where about 30 percent of taxi users travel less than 2 km.

Warm up

One-minute chat about taxis.

Game

Collect words related to traffic; e.g., highway, jam, signal.

New words

1) pricey: expensive; e.g., “The food is a little pricey in this store but it tastes good.”

2) revenue: income; e.g., “This data shows the amount of tourism revenue.”

3) conventionally: ordinary, usually; e.g., “This type is not conventionally known.”

4) accessible: easy to approach, reach or use; e.g., “This airport is accessible by bus, and the ramps make it wheelchair accessible.”

Guess the headline

Base t _ _ _ fares for short rides to get c_ _ _ _ _ _ in Tokyo from Jan. 30

Questions

1) What is the change mentioned in the article?

2) When will the change start?

3) Will the change always make the fare cheaper?

Let’s discuss the article

1) How often do you use taxis?

2) Do you think people will use taxis more often after the change is applied?

3) What do you think is needed to boost the taxi industry?

Reference

タクシーといえば交通手段の中でも贅沢なものと位置づけられ、ビジネス利用が中心となっていました。観光や買い物などの日常の場で気軽に使うには敷居の高いイメージがあるかもしれません。

今回の改定は料金の値下げを意味するものではありませんが、低い初乗り料金で短い距離から乗れるようになることは、これまでタクシー利用をためらっていた乗客に新しいオプションを増やすことにはなりそうです。

観光客の増加や高齢化など、街行く人の構造も変わっていく中でタクシーはどのようなものとなっていくのでしょうか。

朝の会に参加し、皆さんで話し合ってみましょう。