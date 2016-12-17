Professional Santa Jeremy Rigby: ‘Think about what makes a gift special’

Name: That’s funny, it’s Santa Claus. When incognito, I’m Jeremy Rigby

Age: 47

Nationality: Australia

Occupation: Deliverer of presents, spreader joy and happiness

Likes: Christmas, nice children, candy, cakes, cookies

Dislikes: Naughty children, Brussels sprouts

1. What inspired you to become a Santa? My father was Santa Claus and his father was Santa Claus, so it’s almost a given. I started costume character work at the age 22 on a working holiday in Japan. Becoming Santa Claus made sense and worked perfectly with my repertoire.

2. What duties are you expected to perform as a Santa in Japan? People often ask why I visit before Christmas and I’ll always say because I love to meet people, ask if they have been naughty or nice, ask if there are any presents they would like and, of course, spread a little Christmas cheer. People don’t realize that I’m way too busy on Christmas Eve to stop and have a chat.

3. How are you able to visit every single household around the world in 24 hours? It’s magic and as you know a magician will never reveal their secret. If a child has been especially nice, however, I will always show them my jewel-encrusted golden key that will open every door.

4. Do you have any special Christmas memories as a child? Opening presents on Christmas Day with my family, and then tucking into a gargantuan Christmas feast of ham and turkey.

5. Any memories as Santa you’d like to share? I took over from my father visiting Japan 22 years ago. Twenty years ago, a young couple had their picture taken with me and have had their picture taken with me every year since. They now have a teenage son and daughter, who I hope will bring their children to visit me in the future.

6. What’s likely to be your first stop in Japan on Christmas Eve? Mount Fuji. I can see which children are going to bed first from the summit, and that is where I start delivering presents.

7. Where do you plan to park your reindeer during your stopover? In the local park, just out of sight. It’s too dangerous to park on the street, and animals aren’t allowed in schools, hospitals or malls.

8. What is your gift of choice? Picking a present is always difficult. I think people need to think about what makes a gift special for both the giver and the receiver. If they can find that out, it will be one of the best gifts a person will ever receive.

9. What would you like for Christmas? I don’t think anybody has ever asked me that. That said, the only thing I would ever want is peace, joy, happiness and good health for everyone in the world.

10. Do people leave you cookies or a small gift/snack for you on your Christmas rounds? Yes, it’s important for children to leave cookies (chocolate chip are my favorite), a glass of milk and carrots for my reindeers on the kitchen table. I always like it when parents spread a little flour outside the front door to capture my footprints.

11. You must eat a lot of goodies at Christmas time. Do you have any special tips for shedding the kilos once the holiday season is over? I love candy, cakes and cookies, so I always try to eat only candy after Christmas.

12. Any grooming tips on keeping the beard looking vibrant? I like to wash my beard with toothpaste so that it stays white, and smells beautiful and fresh.

13. What’s the strangest request you’ve ever been asked in your line of work? To spend a day riding a Ferris wheel with a different family each time around.

14. What do you want to be when you grow up? Santa Claus. I am also a passionate film writer and would love to see my work on the big screen. I would also like to perform magic shows for children.

15. Do you have any hobbies? I love doing magic tricks and making toys.

16. What is your favorite saying? I like to ask people where they’re going. I then say I’m going to the pet shop. They usually look at me funny and then I explain I need to buy reindeer food before I go home. I tell them I went to the supermarket first but they didn’t have any.

17. What is the hardest thing about being Santa Claus? I never get to spend Christmas Day with my family.

18. If you could do one thing in Japan as Santa Claus what would it be? I’ve always wanted to do a weather report on television. I don’t know why but I think it would be so much fun.

19. Do you have any words of advice for young people? Turn off your phones, play outside and enjoy being young, as it doesn’t last forever. Find a part-time job and learn the importance of money.

20. You made an appearance as Santa at the Park Place Oita shopping center on Dec. 10, 11 and 17. Do you have a particular Christmas message you’d like to share with your fans? I have been visiting Park Place Oita for 15 years and I have met so many wonderful people, many of whom visit me every year. I am truly grateful for this and wish to thank everybody for helping make it a very special experience. I wish you all a very merry Christmas and all the very best for 2017. I would also like to send my thoughts and prayers out to the people of Kumamoto who suffered from the earthquakes earlier this year. I hope that I am able to bring happiness and good cheer to you as well.

Santa Claus will be at Park Place Oita on Dec. 18, 20, 21, 22, 23 and 24. For more details, visit shop.parkplace-oita.com/event.