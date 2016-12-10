Inspired fashion: from Marie Antoinette nail art to ’60s textiles to Wong Kar Wai movies

Marimekko’s colorful past

This year, Finnish textiles and fashion brand Marimekko is being celebrated in Japan with a traveling exhibition that is now about to open at The Bunkamura Museum of Art. This Tokyo edition of the event will be the largest of all the scheduled shows, bringing in additional works of the designer’s famously whimsical patterns of flowers and childlike doodles to make a collection of more than 50 textile samples, 60 vintage dresses and numerous original sketches.

You’ll learn that the brand’s 60-year history is as colorful and storied as its designs. It has matured from a troubled start when the patterns were considered far too ostentatious and avant-garde for the time to being accredited with the revolutionary idea that clothes should be loose on the woman’s body and not tight and tailored.

After the museum closes for the night, you can also head to the adjacent movie theater to see “Armi Alive!,” which reveals the vivacious life led by Marimekko founder, Armi Ratia, and is directed by the Oscar-winning Jorn Donner.



Watercolor painting for pattern ‘Jokeri (Joker),’ Gouache on paper, Annika Rimala (1967) | DESIGN MUSEUM / HARRY KIVILINNA

“Marimekko: Design, Fabric, Lifestyle” at The Bunkamura Museum of Art runs Dec. 17-Feb. 12. bit.ly/mmkbunkamura

Electro music to fashionista ears

Mademoiselle Yulia is perhaps best known as a DJ and singer, but she is also a queen of street style and in all the right circles. So it only makes sense that she should parlay her witty Tokyo-inspired sense of fashion into a brand, which she has done with her “Growing Pains,” launched last year.

The sophomore fall-winter collection now in stores is inspired by the films of Hong Kong director Wong Kar Wai, with standouts including a green faux crocodile skin coat trimmed with bubblegum-pink vegan fur, and an oversized red vinyl dress — both of which show that Yulia knows what’s on the plate du jour for fashion’s kitschy-cum-chic trend.

Yulia burst on the scene as an underground electro DJ in her teens, quickly rising in the echelons of music to become one of Japan’s most famous DJs today. She started out in the fashion world early, designing accessories for her brand Giza, before being tapped to head campaigns for the likes of Cartier and H&M. “Growing Pains” is now available at the Cannabis boutique in Tokyo.

yulia.tokyo Cannabis: 2F 5-17-24 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Grand Hyatt Tokyo nails regal extravagance

Nail art is a big deal in Japan and some of its most flamboyant designs can be attributed to fashionistas here. But nothing can top the ornate designs currently being offered at the Grand Hyatt Tokyo during the run of the Mori Art Center Gallery’s “Marie Antoinette, a Queen of Versailles” exhibition.

Inspired by the queen of extravagance herself, the nails are adorned in hues of pink and gold, and you can choose to top them off with real diamonds and pearls for a truly dazzling display. There are five designs to choose from, including a rose-tinted set inspired by Marie Antoinette’s famous collection of dolls, and an opulent set based on the rumor that the queen of France demanded that every wall in the Trianon of Versailles be covered in pearls and gold upon the death of King Louis XV.

These luxurious manicures can only be booked as part of a Marie Antoinette luxury-stay plan at the hotel, but for all the cost involved, at least your set of nails will last longer than any cake.

The Marie Antoinette luxury-stay plan is available until Feb. 26, and can only booked by appointment. bit.ly/antoinetteghyatt