AI robot fails to get into Tokyo University

Sample newspaper article

日本の一流大学に入学できるほど優秀なロボットの開発は失敗に 終わった。国立情報学研究所のメンバーを含む研究チームは11月 14日、東京大学の入学試験に合格出来るロボットの開発を断念したと発表した。2011年から始まったこのプロジェクトは、2022年の3月までに合格できる人工知能の開発を期待していた。東大くんと呼ばれる 人工知能プログラムは着実に学力を向上させていたが、試験問題を 理解する能力に限界があると分かり、研究者たちは記述式試験の成績を伸ばすための研究へ転換する計画だ。 (Nov. 15)

Words and phrases

日本の (Nihon-) Japan’s; 一流大学 (ichiryū daigaku) top university; 入学できる (nyūgaku-) enough to get into; 優秀な (yūshū-) smart; ロボット (robotto) robot; 開発 (kaihatsu) to develop; 失敗に終わった (shippai-o-) failed to; 国立情報学研究所 (Kokuritsu Jōhōgaku Kenkyūjo) National Institute of Informatics; メンバー (menbā) members; 含む (fuku-) including; 研究チーム (kenkyū chiimu) research team; 東京大学 (Tōkyō Daigaku) University of Tokyo; 入学試験 (nyūgaku shiken) entrance exams; 合格できる (gōkaku-) achieve admission; 断念した (dannen- ) abandoning; 発表した (happyō-) said; 人工知能 (jinkō chinō) artificial intelligence; 期待して (kitai-) hoped to; 呼ばれる (yo-) dubbed; 着実に (chakujitsu-) steadily; 学力 (gakuryoku) academic performance; 向上させて (kōjō-) improved; 試験問題 (shiken mondai) exam questions; 理解する (rikai-) understand; 能力 (nōryoku) ability; 限界 (genkai) limit; 分かり (wa-) found; 研究者たち (kenkyūsha-) researchers; 記述式試験 (kijutsushiki shiken) written responses; 成績 (seiseki) academic skills; 転換する (tenkan-) shift; 計画だ (keikaku-) plan to;

Sample radio or television report

Nihon-no ichiryū daigaku-ni nyūgaku dekiru-hodo yūshū-na robotto-no kaihatsu-wa shippai-ni owarimashita. Kokuritsu Jōhōgaku Kenkyūjo-no menbā-o fukumu kenkyū chiimu-wa 11-gatsu jūyokka, Tōkyō Daigaku-no nyūgaku shiken-ni gōkaku-dekiru robotto-no kaihatsu-o dannen-shita-to happyō-shimashita. 2011-nen-kara hajimatta kono purojekuto-wa, 2022-nen-no 3-gatsu-made-ni gōkaku-dekiru jinkō chinō-no kaihatsu-o kitai-shite-imashita. Tōdai-kun-to yobareru jinkō chinō puroguramu-wa chakujitsu-ni gakuryoku-o kōjō-sasete-imashita-ga, shiken mondai-o rikai-suru nōryoku-ni genkai-ga aru-to wakari, kenkyūsha-tachi-wa kijutsushiki -shiken-no seiseki-o nobasu-tame-no kenkyū-e tenkan-suru keikaku-desu.

Translation

A team of researchers has failed to develop a robot smart enough to get into Japan’s top university. The team, including members from the National Institute of Informatics, said Nov. 14 that it was abandoning the effort it began in 2011 to make a robot able to score well enough on entrance exams to achieve admission into the University of Tokyo. The researchers had hoped to create an artificial intelligence program by March 2022 capable of making the grade. The AI program dubbed Todai-kun had steadily improved its academic performance, but the team found a limit to its ability to understand various exam questions. The researchers now plan to shift their focus to studies related to the academic skills needed for written responses.

Conversation between acquaintances

A: Kenkyū chiimu-wa Tōkyō Daigaku-no nyūgaku shiken-ni gōkaku-dekiru robotto-no kaihatsu-o dannen-shita-sō-desu-ne.

(I heard that a team of researchers abandoned their effort to develop a robot that can pass the University of Tokyo entrance exams.)

B: Robotto-wa shiken mondai-o rikai-suru nōryoku-ni genkai-ga aru-sō-desu-yo.

(The robot reportedly has a limit in terms of its ability to understand various exam questions.)

Conversation between husband and wife

H: Robotto-ni-wa Tōdai-no nyūgaku-wa muzukashii yō-da.

(It seems to be difficult for a robot to enter the University of Tokyo.)

W: Robotto-ni-mo nigate-na koto-ga aru-no-ne.

(I guess even robots have weak points.)

(No. 1333)