A celebration of all things Snoopy; enjoy European Christmas meals; luxurious holiday stay in city center

A celebration of all things Snoopy

Celebrating the Parkside Diner’s 10th anniversary, the Imperial Hotel Tokyo is holding a campaign directed at their young guests. Through the end of March, guests can enjoy their meal with a big Snoopy stuffed animal in a chef’s hat at the restaurant.

All the dishes on the menu are connected to Snoopy or other Peanuts characters. Items include Woodstock’s nest, a Charlie Brown’s homage for adults, Linus’ great pumpkin croquette for kids, Snoopy bread and a Snoopy sundae. The meals are carefully prepared to evoke memories of the Peanuts characters, with the Charlie Brown homage arranged to resemble a baseball bat and ball.

Exclusively for the occasion the hotel’s kitchen has created Snoopy-shaped milk bread and macarons to be served with the set.

During the meal, children are provided with free drinks served in a Snoopy mug, while adults can enjoy coffee and tea. Diners can keep the mug as a souvenir of the meal.

The price for the meal is ¥7,000 for adults and ¥4,000 for children (4-12 years old). The Snoopy dining offer is available every day from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.; and from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.

Reservations are required at least two days in advance, and all prices include tax, but exclude service charge.

The Imperial Hotel Tokyo is three minutes from Hibiya Station and six minutes from Yurakucho Station. For more information or reservations, call 03-3539-8046 (Parkside Diner) or visit www.imperialhotel.co.jp .

European Christmas meals

With a five-meter Christmas tree greeting guests, The Westin Tokyo is turning the holiday season into an elegant time with a European atmosphere this holiday season.

The Christmas lobby concert features an opera singer accompanied by a violin and cello on Christmas Eve from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

A Christmas dinner course is offered at Victor’s French restaurant on the 22nd floor Dec. 17 to 25 for ¥18,436 (or ¥20,485 with a glass of Champagne).

According to this year’s theme of “fragrance,” beautiful dishes will be served that tempt the eyes and nose, including the appetizer of foie gras and mushrooms, a fish plate of sea bream matched with the bitter citrus scent of yuzu lemon, and the main dish accompanied by the wonderful smell of brandy.

At The Terrace on the first floor, a Christmas buffet that runs from Dec. 10 through 25 is available for both lunch and dinner. Guests can enjoy traditional European Christmas dishes, including turkey with apple and cranberry sauce and roast beef (dinner only), for ¥5,500 for lunch or ¥9,300 for dinner.

All prices exclude tax and service charge.

The Westin Tokyo is in Yebisu Garden Place, seven minutes from Ebisu Station. For more information or reservations, call 03-5423-7000 or visit www.westin-tokyo.co.jp .

Luxurious holiday stay in city center

Three Christmas accommodation packages will be on offer at the Palace Hotel Tokyo from Dec. 19 to 25.

Situated along the Imperial moat, the hotel provides a magnificent view of water and greenery, and is an ideal hideout for spending time with loved ones.

The Holiday Retreat plan includes a stay in a deluxe guest room priced from ¥64,000 and comes with a full bottle of Champagne and the hotel’s original Christmas cake decorated with whipped cream, red roses and strawberries.

The Holiday Hideaway plan is limited to 10 rooms per day and is priced from ¥89,000. The plan comes with dinner from the Grand Kitchen served in the guests’ room. The course features dishes such as lobster, foie gras and mushroom pie, Japanese flounder, lamb and beef.

The Home Away from Home plan offers the use of deluxe connecting rooms for family and friends. The charge is ¥130,000 and up for two rooms.

All prices include tax and service charge, but exclude accommodation tax.

The Palace Hotel Tokyo is eight minutes from Tokyo Station or two minutes from Otemachi Station. For more information or reservations, call 03-3211-5211 or visit www.palacehoteltokyo.com .