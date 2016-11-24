Spa treatments, lunch for busy women; exclusive rooms offer seasonal respite; an afternoon tea plan with a twist

Spa treatments, lunch for busy women

Located in Tokyo’s Chiyoda Ward, The New Otani Hotel is offering exclusive plans to cater to its busy female customers. The Lunch & Beauty plan allows women to enjoy lunch and esthetic treatment in the hotel’s luxurious restaurants and spa.

Four different beauty plans with options are available: Esthe (¥10,000~), Therapy (¥9,200~), Treatment (¥10,050~) and Nail Care (¥10,000~). Each of them is to be freely combined with various lunches, including international and Western cuisine, steaks, as well as Japanese and Chinese dishes at six of the hotel’s restaurants. Every menu is the hotel’s chef recommendation for women.

The beauty program offers a varied range of esthetic treatments such as massages, detox, healing stones or pedicures. The plans allow guests to enjoy their time in one of several luxurious beauty salons located in the The New Otani Hotel either alone or with their female friends. As the offer is meant for busy women, they can enjoy their lunch on a different day than their salon visit. It is also possible to purchase the Lunch & Beauty plan as a gift.

The offer is available until the end of March 2017.

All prices include tax and service charge.

The New Otani Hotel is 10 minutes from Yotsuya Station (various lines). For more information or reservations, call (03) 3265-1111 or visit www.newotani.co.jp .

Exclusive rooms offer seasonal respite

From Dec. 17 to 25, The Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo in Shinjuku is offering the Precious Xmas accommodation plan at Club Rooms that have been decorated for the occasion, on the Premium Grand uppermost club floor.

The guest rooms will open on Dec. 15, after undergoing a ¥2.5 billion full renovation. The refined interior coupled with the wonderful view is complemented by L’Occitane of France’s natural amenity goods, Sealy of America’s premium-quality beds, Antonietti of Italy’s choice bed linen and Imabari of Japan’s fine towels.

Guests staying under the plan have the privilege of using the 45th floor exclusive club lounge staffed by its full-time concierge that makes various arrangements from check-in, restaurant reservations through to check-out.

Various dishes and drinks can also be enjoyed in the dining area, including a breakfast buffet, teatime snacks and sweets, as well as evening drinks and hors d’oeuvres.

Other delightful items that come with the plan include a fine pearl necklace and a half bottle of Moet & Chandon champagne.

Limited to four rooms per day, the fee per person starts from ¥33,930 (tax and service charge included).

The Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo is five minutes from the West Exit of Shinjuku Station. For more information or to make reservations, call 03-3344-0111 or visit www.keioplaza.co.jp .

An afternoon tea plan with a twist

The Prince Sakura Tower Tokyo’s Ristorante Cafe Ciliegio is offering a new afternoon tea set menu through Jan. 31.

The set is unique in that it includes an antipasto plate incorporating a motif of the beautiful Takanawa Garden on the hotel grounds. Also offered in this plan are 10 different kinds of sweets and 15 variations of drinks.

The winter offer was created in response to the customers who loved the previous afternoon tea set that was offered through the end of October.

Respecting the changing seasons and colors of the garden, the antipasto is comprised of 12 different appetizers, and presents popular items from the cafe’s regular lunch menu. The items were carefully chosen for their balance proteins, fat, sugar, vitamins and minerals.

Also mindful of the season, the sweets of the winter set are prepared from chestnuts, kinkan citrus and other fruits, all presented on a three-tiered sweets tower.

The afternoon tea set is offered every day from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. for ¥4,200 (or ¥7,000 for all-you-can-drink wine) per person. Reservations are required at least one day in advance.

The Prince Sakura Tower Tokyo is three minutes from Shinagawa Station. For more information, call 03-5798-111 or visit www.princehotels.co.jp/sakuratower .