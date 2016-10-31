Let’s discuss Kaori Icho’s People’s Honor Award

This week’s featured article

ANDREW MCKIRDY, THE JAPAN TIMES

Four-time Olympic gold medal-winning wrestler Kaori Icho was awarded the People’s Honor Award by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday.

Icho, who became the first woman ever to win four successive individual Olympic golds when she beat Russia’s Koblova Zholobova to claim the 58-kg freestyle title at the Rio Games in August, received a certificate, a plaque and a gold kimono belt at a ceremony at Abe’s office.

“After receiving the certificate, the plaque and the belt, the prestige of the People’s Honor Award really started to sink in,” the 32-year-old Icho, wearing a purple kimono, told reporters at the World Forum on Sport and Culture at a Tokyo hotel later in the day.

“The belt has a lot of yellow in it, and I’m looking forward to deciding which kimono I can wear it with. I want to wear it around the world with the pride of a Japanese.”

The People’s Honor Award was established in 1977 and is given to those whose achievements are considered exceptional. One group and 22 individuals had received the award prior to Icho, including fellow wrestler Saori Yoshida, whose bid to match Icho’s four golds ended with a silver medal in the 63-kg freestyle competition in Rio.

Ten-time world champion Icho has yet to decide whether she will aim for her fifth straight gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and not even the prime minister was able to coax an answer from her.

“He smiled and told me he was expecting me to win a fifth straight title,” Icho said of her meeting with Abe. “I’m currently injured and I told him that I’d rest and think about it.

“It is one possibility, but it all comes down to my body and four years is a long time. If you’re not prepared for it then you can’t aim for four years down the line. I need more time to think about it.”

Previous Olympic gold medal-winning athletes who have received the award include 2000 Sydney Games marathon winner Naoko Takahashi and 1984 Los Angeles Olympic judo champion Yasuhiro Yamashita.

First published in The Japan Times on Oct. 21.

Warm up

One-minute chat about “your good news.”

Game

Collect words related to awards, e.g., prize, competition.

New words

1) plaque: a flat plate engraved for mounting on a wall or elsewhere; e.g., “A memorial plaque on the wall lists the names of all those who died.”

2) prestige: high respect achieved through success or influence; e.g. “I don’t want money or prestige.”

3) coax: to try to get someone or something to act by gently urging; e.g. “He tried to coax the cat from its hiding place.”

Guess the headline

Four-time O_ _ _ _ _ _ gold medal-winner Icho awarded People’s H_ _ _ _

Questions

1) What achievement earned Icho the award?

2) What was she given for winning the award?

3) How many people had received the award before Icho?

Let’s discuss the article

1) What do you think about Icho’s achievement?

2) If you were to win an award, what would you like to receive as a prize?

3) Who would you like to see receive a People’s Honor Award and why?

Reference

なにかの偉業を成し遂げられた方はその功績自体が素晴らしいものですが、改めてそれを称えようとする場が受賞式です。そのような晴れの場に 立つことは本人だけでなく周りでずっと応援をしてきた人々にとっても感慨深いものとなるでしょう。

一方で受賞を打診されても辞退をするということもあるようです。

今皆さんが受賞者を決められるとしたら誰の功績をたたえたいと思う でしょうか。朝の会に参加し、皆さんで話し合ってみましょう。