Sushi Gyoten: In the experienced hands of a young sushi master

Arriving at Sushi Gyoten for the first time feels a bit like slipping back in time. The weathered bamboo fence, carefully positioned ornamental rocks and narrow, stone-paved path curving out of sight: this could be the portal to some well-entrenched decades-old ryōtei (high-end traditional restaurant). In fact, you are about to dine at the counter of one of Fukuoka’s best and most in-demand young sushi masters.

In the dining room, the look is much the same: the lighting is muted; the packed mud walls and handcrafted accents would not be out of place in a tea ceremony cottage; and a beautiful strip of mottled bamboo runs the length of the counter in front of the open kitchen. You are a world away from the bright, crisply unadorned style of sushi restaurants so prevalent in Tokyo.

This is the domain of chef Kenji Gyoten. Invariably, he sports a plain, dark brown kimono, which he wears with the sleeves tied back so they don’t interfere with his hands and knifework. Sharply focused and serious in demeanor, he is at the top of his game. With such gravitas, it seems hard to believe he is not yet 35, and has only been here for four years.

Unlike some other sushi restaurants in the area — most notably the remarkable Tenzushi in the nearby city of Kitakyushu — Gyoten does not limit himself to using fish from the fertile surrounding seas. Instead, he draws on his connections around the country and inside Tokyo’s bountiful Tsukiji market, and uses the best seafood he can find for his impressive omakase (chef’s choice) tasting menus.

The meal opens with a succession of tsumami (appetizers), both raw and cooked. These include chinmi (unusual “delicacies”), to munch on with your opening sake, including karasumi (bottarga, cured mullet roe), uni (sea urchin) or slices of excellent, succulent cooked abalone. Gyoten is justifiably proud of the premium hotaru-ika (firefly squid) he sources direct from Toyama Bay in spring and summer. He also serves steaming-hot chawanmushi (savory seafood custard) and small portions of fish that he grills over charcoal in one corner of his kitchen.

Only after you are well settled in, with your appetite properly primed, does Gyoten start serving the dozen or so pieces of sushi that comprise the core of your meal. His individual style reflects his training in the Tokyo tradition, employing unusually deft hand movements to form the sushi rice before wedding it with the seafood.

His tuna, especially the fatty otoro cuts, is tender, succulent and superb. He likes to lightly age his fish, sometimes simply between sheets of konbu (kelp), but also using seasonal accents. In spring he wraps cherry leaves around silvery kohada (gizzard shad), to add a subtle aroma of blooming foliage.

But more than his technique and the quality of the fish, the rice itself is the real star of the show. By blending it with just the right amount of akazu (red sushi vinegar), he keeps the acidity light and beautifully balanced with the seafood. This is the most important skill of all. And, even more than the atmospheric premises, it is why Sushi Gyoten draws aficionados from around the country and, increasingly, from abroad.

1-2-12 Hirao, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka; 092-521-2200; open 6-11 p.m.; omakase tasting menu from ¥18,000; nearest station: Yakuin; major cards accepted; no menu; no smoking; some English spoken. For more details, visit hitosara.com/0006070632. Robbie Swinnerton blogs at www.tokyofoodfile.com.