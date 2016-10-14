The Pumpkin Cream Puff joins Japan’s mountain of Halloween-themed treats

With Halloween just around the corner, convenience stores are filling up with pumpkin-flavored treats. Seven-Eleven has rolled out several holiday-appropriate snacks this month, including its Pumpkin Cream Puff (¥135). It features a black cocoa exterior with pumpkin paste and whipped cream waiting inside. Despite the Halloween theme, the taste is far less memorable: the filling only subtly hints of pumpkin and ultimately blends in too much with the chocolate and cream flavors. It’s tasty, but not worth going out of your way for. (Patrick St. Michel)