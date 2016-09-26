Giant panda is no longer endangered but still vulnerable

Sample newspaper article

ジャイアントパンダは何十年にも及ぶ積極的な保護活動のおかげで、絶滅危惧種のリストから外れた。国際自然保護連合は9月4日、中国 南部で野生のパンダの個体数が増えていることを考慮して、パンダは絶滅危惧種ではなく、危急種に分類されるという報告書を発表した。報告書によると、野生のパンダは中国政府が密猟の禁止を強化し、森林保護区を拡大した結果、2004年の1,596頭から2014には1,864頭に急増した。しかしながら報告書は、気候変動によって今後80年間でパンダが生息する竹林地帯の3割以上が消滅すると予測し、再び生息数は減少すると警告している。 (Sept. 5)

Words and phrases

ジャイアントパンダ (jaianto panda) giant panda; 何十年にも及ぶ (nanjūnen-oyo-) decades of; 積極的な (sekkyokuteki-) aggressive; 保護活動 (hogo katsudō) conservation efforts; おかげで thanks to; 絶滅危惧種 (zetsumetsu kigushu) endangered species; 外れた (hazu-) off; 国際自然保護連合 (Kokusai Shizen Hogo Rengō) International Union for Conservation of Nature; 中国南部 (Chūgoku nanbu) southern China; 野生の (yasei-) wild; 個体数 (kotai sū) numbers; 増えて (fu-) growing; 考慮し (kōryo-) reflecting; 危急種 (kikyūshu) vulnerable species; 分類される (bunrui-) is classified; 報告書 (hōkokusho) report; 発表した (happyō-) released; 政府 (seifu) government; 密猟 (mitsuryō) poaching; 禁止 (kinshi) bans; 強化し (kyōka-) enforce; 森林保護区 (shinrin hogoku) forest reserves; 拡大した (kakudai-) expand; 結果 (kekka) result; 急増した (kyūzō-) jumped to; 気候変動 (kikō hendō) climate change; 今後 (kongo) next; 生息する竹林地帯 (seisoku-chikurin chitai) natural bamboo habitat; ３割 (sanwari) 30 percent; 以上 (ijō-) more than; 消滅する (shōmetsu-) eliminate; 予測し (yosoku-) predicted; 再び減少 (futata-genshō) another decline; 警告して (keikoku-) warned

Sample radio or television report

Jaianto panda-wa nanjūnen-ni-mo oyobu sekkyokuteki-na hogo katsudō-no-okage-de, zetsumetsu kigushu-no risuto-kara hazure-mashita. Kokusai Shizen Hogo Rengō-wa 9-gatsu yokka, Chūgoku nanbu-de yasei-no panda-no kotaisū-ga fuete-iru-koto-o kōryo-shite, panda-wa zetsumetsu kigushu-de-wa-naku, kikyūshu-ni bunrui-sareru-to-iu hōkokusho-o happyō-shimashita. Hōkokusho-ni yorimasu-to, yasei-no panda-wa Chūgoku seifu-ga mitsuryō-no kinshi-o kyōka-shi, shinrin hogokuku-o kakudai-shita kekka, 2004-nen-no sen-gohyaku-kyūjū-roku-tō-kara 2014-nen-ni-wa sen-happyaku-rokujū-yon-tō-ni kyūzō-shimashita. Shikashinagara hōkokusho-wa, kikō hendō-ni-yotte kongo hachijū-nen-kan-de panda-ga seisoku-suru chikurin chitai-no sanwari ijō-ga shōmetsu-suru-to yosoku-shi, futatabi seisokusū-wa genshō-suru-to keikoku-shite-imasu.

Translation

The giant panda is off the endangered list thanks to decades of aggressive conservation efforts. The International Union for Conservation of Nature said in a report released Sept. 4 that the panda is now classified as a “vulnerable” instead of an “endangered” species, reflecting its growing numbers in the wild in southern China. The IUCN report said that the wild panda population jumped to 1,864 in 2014 from 1,596 in 2004, the result of work by the Chinese government to enforce poaching bans and expand forest reserves. The report, however, warned that climate change is predicted to eliminate more than 30 percent of its natural bamboo habitat in the next 80 years, potentially leading to another decline.

Conversation between acquaintances

A: Jaianto panda-ga zetsumetsu kigushu-no risuto-kara hazureta-sō-desu-ne.

(I heard that the giant panda is off the endangered list.)

B: Chūgoku seifu-no sekkyokuteki-na hogo katsudō-no-okage-de panda-no kotaisū-ga-fueta-sō-desu-yo.

(Apparently the panda population has grown thanks to the Chinese government’s aggressive conservation efforts.)

Conversation between husband and wife

H: Panda-ga kikyūshu-ni bunrui-sarete-iru-sō-da-ne.

(The panda is now classified as a vulnerable species, isn’t it?)

W: Zetsumetsu kigushu-no rusuto-kara hazurete yokatta-wa.

(It’s great to hear it’s off the endangered list.)

(No. 1325)