Galleria: Neapolitan-style pizza made with Hokkaido flour

Galleria is a pizzeria with two outlets in Osaka Prefecture — one in Umeda and the other in Tondayabsahi. Their classic pizzas are prepared Neapolitan-style, with wafer-thin dough in the middle, thick crust and smothered in tomato sauce and olive oil. As with Neapolitan pizza, your order arrives quickly. The oven is fired to nearly 500 degrees Celsius and pizzas are cooked inside for less than two minutes before they’re served. Eating is a mix of taking matters into your own hands and delegating to your knife and fork.

The interior of Galleria’s Umeda location is sparse, with only two carpets occupying the cement floor and dark wood tables. Signage indicates that this isn’t just a “Pizzeria,” it is also a “Plant Factory,” which explains the rows of pots containing herbs along the back wall.

The Siciliana and Roma (¥1,400 each) had nicely charred crusts and came with as much tomato sauce as olive oil — which is to say, the right amount. Galleria also offers a Mortadella, covered in a layer of cold-cut Italian sausage meats.

The haruyutaka flour from Hokkaido suits the thin-inside-puffy-outside style and the toppings are simple: capers, anchovies, mozzarella and, of course, the basil picked from the pots along the walls inside the restaurant. Galleria isn’t cheap, but it does a worthy re-creation of Neapolitan-style pizza.