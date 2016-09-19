Sample newspaper article

SINGAPORE’S ZIKA CRISIS WORSENS

シンガポールで確認されたジカ熱の感染件数は8月30日には82件に 上り、日本を含む数カ国は、妊婦や妊活をしている人にシンガポールへの渡航を控えるように勧告した。シンガポールは妊娠中の女性に対し、症状が出たり、配偶者が陽性反応を示した場合には、ジカ熱に見舞われた地域を訪れていなくても無料のジカ熱検査を受けるように呼びかけた。シンガポールで最初のジカ熱感染が報じられたのは５月で、感染者はフラジルに渡航した中年男性だった。シンガポールでは、油断せず蚊に刺されないための予防をするようにという政府の呼び掛けに国民が応じており、防虫剤の売れ上げが急増している。 (Aug. 31)

Words and phrases

シンガポール (Shingapōru) Singapore; 確認された (kakunin-) confirmed; ジカ熱 (Jika-netsu) Zika; 感染件数 (kansen kensū ) the number of cases of Zika virus; 上り (nobo-) rose to; 日本 (Nihon) Japan; 含む (fuku-) including; 数カ国 (sūkakoku) several countries; 妊婦 (ninpu) pregnant women; 妊活をしている人 (ninkatsu-hito) those trying to conceive; 渡航 (tokō–) traveling; 控える (hika-) avoid; 勧告した (kankoku-) advised; 女性 (josei) women; 症状 (shōjō) symptoms; 配偶者 (haigūsha) partners; 陽性反応を示した (yōseihannō-shime-) tested positive; 場合 (ba’ai) in case; ジカ熱に見舞われた地域 (Jikanetsu-mima-chi’iki) Zika-affected areas; 訪れていなくても (otozu-) didn’t visit; 無料の (muryō-) free; 検査 (kensa) test; 受ける (u-) take; 呼び掛けた (yo-) called on; 最初の (shaisho-) first; 報じられた (hō-) reported; ブラジル (Burajiru) Brazil; 中年男性 (chūnen dansei) middle-aged man; 油断せず (yudan-) vigilant; 蚊に刺されない (ka-sa-) against mosquito bites; 予防をする (yobō-) take precautions; 政府 (seifu) government; 呼び掛け (yo-ka-) calls; 応じて (ō-) responded to; 殺虫剤 (satchūzai) insect repellents; 売り上げ (u-a-) sales; 急増して (kyūzō-) rising sharply

Sample radio or television report

Shingapōru-de kakunin-sareta Jika-netsu-no kansen kensū-wa 8-gatsu sanjū-nichi-ni-wa hachijū-ni-ken-ni nobori, Nihon-o fukumu sūkakoku-wa, ninpu-ya ninkatsu-o shiteiru-hito-ni Shingapōru-e-no tokō-o hikaeru yō-ni kankoku-shimashita. Shingapōru-wa ninshin-chū-no josei-ni taishi, shōjō-ga detari, haigūsha-ga yōsei-hannō-o shimeshita ba’ai-ni-wa, Jika-netsu-ni mimawareta chi’iki-o otozurete-inakute-mo muryō-no Jika-netsu-kensa-o ukeru yō-ni yobikakemashita. Shingapōru-de saisho-no Jika-netsu kansen-ga hōjirareta-no-wa 5-gatsu-de, kansensha-wa Burajiru-ni tokō-shita chūnen dansei-deshita. Shingapōru-de-wa, yudan-sezu ka-ni sasarenai-tame-no yobō-o suru-yō-ni-to-iu seifu-no yobikake-ni Kokumin-ga ōjite-ori, satchūzai-no uriage-ga kyūzō-shiteimasu.

Translation

The number of confirmed cases of the Zika virus in Singapore rose to 82 on Aug. 30, and several countries including Japan advised pregnant women or those trying to conceive to avoid traveling to the country. Singapore called on pregnant women to take a free Zika test in the event that they showed symptoms or their partners tested positive for the virus — even if they hadn’t visited Zika-affected areas. Singapore reported its first Zika case in May, involving a middle-aged man who had been to Brazil. Singaporeans have heeded government calls to be vigilant and to take precautions against mosquito bites, with sales of insect repellent rising sharply.

Conversation between acquaintances

A: Shingapōru-de-wa kakunin-sareta Jika-netsu-no kansen kensū-ga hijō-ni fueteiru sō-desu-ne.

(The number of confirmed cases of the Zika virus in Singapore is rising drastically, isn’t it?)

B: Nihon-o fukumu sūkakoku-wa, ninpu-ni Shingapōru-e-no tokō-o hikaeru yō-ni kankoku-shiteiru-sō-desu-yo.

(I hear that several countries including Japan are advising pregnant women to avoid traveling to Singapore.)

Conversation between husband and wife

H: Shingapōru-de-wa satchūzai-ga hijō-ni ureteiru sō-da.

(It seems that sales of insect repellents are rising sharply in Singapore.)

W: Ka-ni sasarenai-tame-no yobō-ne .

(They’re taking precautions against being bitten by mosquitoes.)

(No. 1324)