Lawson’s new Apple Custard Pie hits the spot when you are on the go

Ever wanted to munch on a apple pie while you’re on the go? Well, Lawson has come closest to solving the problem — for now, at least — with its new Apple Custard Pie. It’s sweet, full of apples, easy to eat and arrives just in time for the start of autumn. The Apple Custard Pie (¥150) boasts a flaky exterior, with a mix of soft cream and pieces of apple on the inside, subtly seasoned with cinnamon. It’s no freshly baked pie straight out of the oven, but it’s a good backup when you are in a pinch.