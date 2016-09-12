Pop group SMAP to split up at year’s end

Sample newspaper article

圧倒的な人気を持つ男性グループ「SMAP」が今年の年末に解散すると、所属するジャニーズ事務所が8月14日に発表した。メンバーの５人は「国民的アイドル」と呼ばれ、25年間にわたって日本のエンターテインメント業界を席巻してきた。SMAPは以前からグループ内の深い溝について臆測が流れていたが、７ヶ月前にはグループ存続を表明していた。メンバー5人は同事務所に残り、今後は個人で活動していくという。SMAPは複数のメガヒット曲を出した他、グループとしてあるいはメンバー単独でバラエティーやスポーツなど数々の番組の司会を務め、さらに正統派のドラマや映画にも出演してきた。 (Aug. 15)

Words and phrases

圧倒的な (attōteki-) hugely; 人気を持つ (ninki-mo-) popular; 男性グループ (dansei gurūpu) boy band; 今年の年末 (kotoshi-nenmatsu) the end of the year; 解散する (kaisan-) break up; 所属する事務所 (shozoku-jimusho) management agency; 発表した (happyō-) announced; 国民的アイドル (kokuminteki aidoru) national idols; 呼ばれ (yo-) referred to; 25年間 (nijū gonen-kan) quarter of a century; エンターテインメント業界 (entāteinmento gyōkai) show business industry; 席巻して (sekken-) dominated; 深い溝 (fuka-mizo) deep divisions; 憶測 (okusoku) speculation; 存続 (sonzoku) stay together; 表明して (hyōmei-) pledged; 事務所に残り (jimusho-noko-) remain with the agency; 個人で活動して (kojin-katsudō-) focus on their solo acts; 複数のメガ ヒット曲 (fukusū-mega hitto kyoku) singing megahit tunes; 単独 (tandoku) individually; バラエティー (baraetii) variety; スポーツ (supōtsu) sports; 数々の番組 (kazukazu-bangumi) a number of television programs; 司会を務め (shikai-tsuto-) hosted; 正統派 (seitōha) serious; ドラマ (dorama) dramas; 映画 (eiga) film; 出演して (shutsuen-) acting

Sample radio or television report

Attōteki-na ninki-o motsu dansei gurūpu Sumappu-ga kotoshi-no nenmatsu-ni kaisan-suru-to shozoku-suru Janiizu jimusho-ga 8-gatsu jūyokka-ni happyō-shimashita. Menbā-no gonin-wa ‘kokuminteki aidoru’-to yobare, nijū go-nen-kan-ni watatte Nihon-no entāteinmento gyōkai-o sekken-shite-kimashita. Sumappu-wa izen-kara gurūpu-nai-no fukai-mizo-ni-tsuite okusoku-ga nagarete-imashita-ga, nanakagetsu-mae-ni-wa gurūpu sonzoku-o hyōmei-shite-imashita. Menbā gonin-wa dō jimusho-ni nokori, kongo-wa kojin-de katsudō-shite iku sō-desu. Sumappu-wa fukusū-no mega hitto kyoku-o dashita-hoka, gurūpu-to-shite arui-wa menbā tandoku-de varaetii-ya supōtsu-nado kazukazu-no bangumi-no shikai-o tsutome, sara-ni seitōha-no dorama-ya eiga-ni-mo shutsuen-shite-kimashita.

Translation

Hugely popular boy band SMAP will break up at the end of the year, their management agency announced on Aug. 14. The five members of the group are regularly referred to as “national idols” and have dominated Japan’s show-business industry for the past quarter of a century. The news came after months of speculation about deep divisions within the band and only seven months after the group pledged to stay together. The members will remain with the agency, Johnny & Associates, and will focus on their solo acts, the statement added. Aside from singing megahit tunes, SMAP members, as a group or individually, have hosted a number of popular variety and sports television programs, and have acted in serious dramas and movies.

Conversation between acquaintances

A: Ninki gurūpu-no Sumappu-ga kotoshi-no nenmatsu-ni kaisan suru sō-desu-ne.

(I heard that the popular group SMAP are going to break up at the end of the year.)

B: Ichigatsu-ni-wa gurūpu-no sonzoku-o chikatteita-no-ni.

(But they pledged to stay together in January, didn’t they?)

Conversation between husband and wife

H: Sumappu-no menbā-wa kaisan-go wa kojin-de katsudō-shite-iku sō-da.

(It looks like the members of SMAP will focus on their solo acts after breaking up.)

W: Hitotsu-no jidai-no owari-ne.

(This is the end of an era, isn’t it?)

