IOC adds five sports for Tokyo Olympics

Sample newspaper article

次の夏期オリンピックの開催国を考慮して、国際オリンピック委員会（IOC）は８月３日、2020年の東京オリンピックに野球とソフトボールを含む５競技18種目の追加を承認した。決定はリオデジャネイロで８月２日に始まったIOCの総会で満場一致で決まった。野球とソフトボールは2008年の北京五輪で最後に実施されて以来の復活で、他の４競技、空手と若者向けのサーフィン、スケートボード、スポーツクライミングは五輪初採用となる。開催都市に追加競技・種目の提案権を与えるのはIOCの五輪改善策に関連したもので、競技の実施は１大会限りとされる。 (Aug. 4)

Words and phrases

次の (tsugi-) next; 夏期オリンピック (Kaki Orinpikku) Summer Olympics; 開催国 (kaisaikoku) host nation; 考慮して (kōryo-) in a nod to; 国際オリンピック委員会 (Kokusai Orinpikku I’inkai) International Olympic Committee; 東京 (Tōkyō) Tokyo; 野球 (yakyū) baseball; ソフトボール (sofutobōru) softball; 含む (fuku-) including; 競技 (kyōgi) sports; 種目 (shumoku) events; 追加 (tsuika) addition; 承認した (shōnin-) approved; 決定 (kettei) decision; 始まった (haji-) started; 総会 (sōkai) session; 満場一致 (manjōitchi) unanimously; 北京 (Pekin) Beijing; 五輪 (Gorin) Olympic Games; 最後に (saigo-) last; 実施されて (jisshi-) played;以来の (irai-) after; 復活 (fukkatsu) comeback; 空手 (karate) karate; 若者向けの (wakamonomu-) youth-oriented; サーフィン (sāfin) surfing; スケートボード (sukētobōdo) skateboarding; スポーツクライミング (supōtsu kuraimingu) sports climbing; 初採用となる (hatsu saiyō-) adopted for the first time; 提案権 (teianken) allowing to propose; 改善策 (kaizensaku) a series of reforms; 関連した (kanren-) in conjunction;1大会限り (ichitaikai kagiri) their own game only

Sample radio or television report

Tsugi-no Kaki Orinpikku-no kaisaikoku-o kōryo-shite, Kokusai Orinpikku I’inkai (Aiōshii)-wa 8-gatsu mikka, nisen nijū-nen-no Tōkyō Orinpikku-ni yakyū-to sofutobōru-o fukumu go kyōgi jūhachi shumoku-no tsuika-o shōnin-shimashita. Kettei-wa Riodejaneiro-de 8-gatsu futsuka-ni hajimatta Aiōshii-no sōkai-de manjōitchi-de kimarimashita. Yakyū-to sofutobōru-wa 2008-nen-no Pekin Gorin-de saigo-ni jisshi-sarete irai-no fukkatsu-de, hoka-no yon kyōgi, karate-to wakamono-muke-no sāfin, sukētobōdo, supōtsu kuraimingu-wa Gorin hatsu saiyō-to narimasu. Kaisai-toshi-ni tsuika kyōgi, shumoku-no teianken-o ataeru-no-wa Aiōshii-no Gorin kaizensaku-ni kanren-shita-mono-de, kyōgi-no jisshi-wa ichitaikai kagiri-to sareteimasu.

Translation

In a nod to the host nation for the next Summer Olympics, the International Olympic Committee on Aug. 3 approved the addition of a total of 18 events in five sports, including baseball/softball, for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. The decision was made unanimously at the IOC session that started on Aug. 2 in Rio de Janeiro. Baseball and softball will make their comeback to the Olympics after they were last played in the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing. The four other sports — karate along with the youth-oriented sports of surfing, skateboarding and sport climbing — were adopted for the first time. The new sports were added in conjunction with a series of reforms allowing the host cities to propose additional events for their own games only.

Conversation between acquaintances

A: Tōkyō Orinpikku-ni yakyū-to sofutobōru-o fukumu go kyōgi jūhachi shumoku-no tsuika-ga shōnin-sareta sō-desu-ne.

(I heard that a total of 18 events in five sports, including baseball and softball, will be added for the Tokyo Olympics.)

B: Karate-to wakamono-muke-no sāfin, sukētobōdo, supōtsu kuraimingu-ga tsuika-sareru yō-desu-ne.

(It seems that karate, along with the youth-oriented sports of surfing, skateboarding and sport climbing, will be added.)

Conversation between a husband and wife

H: Nihon-de ninki-no supōtsu-ga Tōkyō Orinpikku-de tsuika sareru sō-da.

(It looks like sports that are popular in Japan will be added for the Tokyo Olympics.)

W: Tōkyō-no ichitaikai kagiri-da sō-yo.

(They’ll apparently be included just for the Tokyo games.)

(No. 1322)