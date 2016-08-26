Look! Chocolates are getting the jump on autumn

In the same way that shops jump the gun on Christmas by getting the Santa decorations out on Nov. 1, konbini (convenience store) shelves begin stocking autumn-themed treats while the mercury is still well above the 30 degrees Celsius mark.

Sweets company Fujiya is one of the first this year to roll out special treats for the forthcoming season, with its special-edition in the Look series of chocolates being the highlight of the harvest. The pack of 12 confections (¥130) is split between two fall-appropriate flavors: purple sweet potato jelly and Japanese chestnut. The prior packs a rich potato punch made all the better thanks to a subtle smoky aftertaste. The latter, meanwhile, delivers something closer to coffee. It may yet be a bit early to give up on ice creams and frozen lattes, but these snacks will shine soon enough.