Solar plane circles Earth in historic flight

「ソーラー・インパルス２」飛行機は、最初の離陸から１年以上経て アラブ首長国連邦の首都アブダビに着陸し、太陽エネルギーによる 発電だけでの初の世界一周を完了した。パイロットのベルトラン・ ピカール氏は７月26日の夜明け前に着陸し、2015年3月5日に始まった壮大な４万キロの旅は終わりを迎えた。飛行機はインド、中国、日本、米国、イタリア、エジプトを含む16カ国に立ち寄った。スイスで開発 された１人乗りの飛行機は、17,248個の太陽電池で発電され、夜間はバッテリー電力で飛行する。平均飛行速度は時速75キロで、１日のうちで最も明るい時間帯にはさらに速い速度で飛行した。 (July 27)

飛行機 (hikōki) plane; 最初の (saisho-) initial; 離陸 (ririku) takeoff; １年以上 (ichinen-ijō) more than one year; アラブ首長国連邦 (Arabu Shuchōkoku Renpō) United Arab Emirates; 首都 (shuto) capital; アブダビ (Abudabi) Abu Dhabi; 着陸し (chakuriku-) landed; 太陽エネルギー (taiyō enerugii) the sun’s energy; 発電だけで (hatsuden-) powered solely by; 世界一周 (sekai isshū) round-the-world; 完了した (kanryō-) completing; パイロット (pairotto) pilot; 夜明け前 (yoa-mae) predawn; 始まった (hajimat-) began; 壮大な (sōdai-) epic; 旅 (tabi) journey; 終わりを迎えた (o-muka-) marks the end; インド (Indo) India; 中国 (Chūgoku) China; 日本 (Nihon) Japan; 米国 (Beikoku) the U.S.; イタリア (Itaria) Italy; エジプト (Ejiputo) Egypt; スイス (Suisu) Swiss; 開発された (kaihatsu-) engineered; 1人乗りの飛行機 (hitorino-hikōki) single-seater; 太陽電池 (taiyō denchi) solar cells ; 夜間 (yakan) night; バッテリー電力 (batterii denryoku) battery power; 飛行する (hikō-) runs; 平均 (heikin) average; 速度 (sokudo) airspeed; 時速〜キロ (jisoku-kiro) kph; 最も明るい時間帯 (motto-aka-jikantai) brightest part of the day

Sōrā Inparusu Tsū hikōki-wa, saisho-no ririku-kara ichinen ijō hete Arabu Shuchōkoku Renpō-no shuto Abudabi-ni chakuriku-shi, taiyō-enerugii-ni-yoru hatsuden-dake-de-no sekai isshū-o kanryō-shimashita. Pairotto-no Berutoran Pikāru-shi-wa 7-gatsu 26-nichi-no yoake-mae-ni chakuriku-shi, 2015-nen 3-gatsu itsuka-ni hajimatta sōdai-na yon-man-kiro-no tabi-wa owari-o mukaemashita. Hikōki-wa, Indo, Chūgoku, Nihon, Beikoku, Itaria, Ejiputo-o fukumu jūrokkakoku-ni tachiyorimashita. Suisu-de kaihatsu-sareta hitori-nori-no hikōki-wa, ichiman nanasen nihyaku yonjū hakko-no taiyō denchi-de hatsuden-sare, yakan-wa batterii-denryoku-de hikō-shimasu. Heikin hikō sokudo-wa jisoku nanajū-go-kiro-deshita-ga, ichinichi-no-uchi-de mottomo akarui jikantai-wa sara-ni hayai sokudo-de hikō-shimashita.

The Solar Impulse 2 plane has landed in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, more than a year after its initial takeoff, completing the first round-the-world flight to be powered solely by the sun’s energy. The predawn landing on July 26 by pilot Bertrand Piccard marks the end of an epic 40,000-kilometer journey that began on March 5, 2015. The plane made 16 stops, including in India, China, Japan, the U.S., Italy and Egypt. The Swiss-engineered single-seater aircraft is powered by 17,248 solar cells and runs on battery power at night. Its average airspeed was 75 kph, though it flew faster in the brightest part of the day.

A: Sōrā Inparusu Tsū-ga, saisho-no ririku-kara ichinen ijō hete Abudabi-ni chakuriku-shita-sō-desu-ne.

(I heard that the Solar Impulse 2 plane landed in Abu Dhabi more than a year after its initial takeoff.)

B: Taiyō-enerugii-ni-yoru hatsuden-dake-de-no sekai isshū-hikō-da-sō-desu-yo.

(Apparently it was the first-ever round-the-world flight to be powered solely by the sun’s energy.)

H: Sōrā Inparusu Tsū-wa Nihon-ni-mo tachiyotta-ne.

(The Solar Impulse 2 stopped in Japan, didn’t it?)

W: Akutenkō-no tame-ni Nagoya-ni chakuriku-o shinakereba naranakatta-no-yo.

(Due to poor weather conditions, it had to land in Nagoya.)

